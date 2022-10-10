ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MySanAntonio

Seahawks will move kickoff if conflict with Mariners, ALDS

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday....
Another blown lead sends Raiders into bye with 1-4 record

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. Closing it out has been a very different story. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second...
What If Draymond Green Punched Steph Curry Instead of Jordan Poole?

In the NFL, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing an assault charge for shoving a photographer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City after Las Vegas lost to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. In the NBA, Draymond Green is facing nothing more than a fine after violently punching his...
