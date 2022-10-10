ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian Declares She Wants 'Magic' After Anything-But 'Normal' Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUVbp_0iTnZXd700
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian is ready for her happily ever after. Following several tumultuous relationships that left her with pieces to clean up, The Kardashians star is making it clear that she is ready for that fairytale life so many dream about.

In the late hours of Sunday, October 9, Kardashian posted a black photo to her Instagram Story that read in white words, "F**k normal, I want magic."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Lvwl_0iTnZXd700
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Though she didn't directly address what magic she wanted in her life, Kardashian's fans can agree that she deserves a little magic after everything her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson has put her through.

If cheating on the blonde babe before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True, now 4, wasn't enough of a betrayal, he went ahead and encouraged her to push up the date of the two conceiving their second child via surrogate knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman.

As OK! reported, Thompson hooked up with a woman named Maralee Nichols in March 2021, resulting in a pregnancy. While dealing with a paternity suit that she filed that summer, the NBA pro was still dating Kardashian, with the two planning a pregnancy of their own.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvZdv_0iTnZXd700
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Thompson and Kardashian conceived their baby boy in November 2021, weeks before his cheating and paternity scandal made headlines. His baby with Nichols, Theo, was born in December, though Thompson vehemently denied being the father until a paternity test was done.

Season 2 of The Kardashians kicked off with the reality star addressing the aftermath of her ex's betrayal, admitting: "The hardest part about it all was training yourself to un-love someone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

"Just because someone does you dirty, doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly," the mother-of-two — who welcomed her baby boy with Thompson over the summer — added in a previous episode. "I'm like shame on me, almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and faith."

Article continues below advertisement

Though Thompson has repeatedly disappointed Kardashian with his unfaithful ways, the Good American cofounder revealed on the latest episode that she has learned to let the negativity her exes put in her life go.

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God," she said while discussing what her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, put her through with his "very public drug problem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0Qz2_0iTnZXd700
Source: mega

She also shared that she let Thompson be in the hospital room when their surrogate gave birth, saying: "Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

As for her current relationship status? Kardashian is single as far as the public is aware of — though she will hopefully find that "magic" she's been looking for soon.

Comments / 34

Tweetie
3d ago

She already did NOT NORMAL.. Hint, Hint. Having a baby via surrogate that you are not with, nor married to is definitely NOT normal..🤔

Reply
19
kitty-o
2d ago

she's funny..she wants magic..she's a hot mess. hey Khloe you need to be happy with yourself before you find a magical relationship. instead of changing your looks you should be working on self acceptance, self worth. you need to at least like yourself if you except anyone else too. not to mention I don't think you'll find normal or magic when you live your life on social media.

Reply(3)
9
danette erickson
3d ago

Man i really HOPE she finds happiness!!! Of all the sister's i really feel like she deserves to be HAPPY at least at some point in HER life!!!

Reply
7
Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
People

Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Nba#Kardashians#Thompson And Kardashian
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and husband Travis Barker still don't live together months after their wedding, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn't moved in with husband Travis Barker. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have yet to move in together, Kourtney revealed on a new episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast this week. "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," she explained. "All the kids" includes the children Kourt shares with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — plus the kids Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Travis' stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana. Looking ahead, Kourtney says she and the Blink-182 drummer plan to share a place of their own, but for now, they're focused on making sure their children "feel really comfortable," which is easy enough since their homes are just one block apart. The reality star was also asked if Scott will return for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," after his Season 1 storyline focused on his sadness and feelings of loneliness when Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. "I literally don't know," Kourtney said. "I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she added. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is." According to Kourtney, she gave notes on Scott's scenes in an effort to keep the focus on her love story with Travis, but those requests went unfulfilled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Amber Heard photographed having fun with her daughter in Spain

After a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was photographed in Spain with her daughter and some friends. Heard was photographed doing various activities with her daughter, playing with her in a park and while out on a walk. She was accompanied by friends and was seen smiling and making the most of her day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

136K+
Followers
4K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy