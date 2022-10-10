Khloé Kardashian Declares She Wants 'Magic' After Anything-But 'Normal' Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson

Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian is ready for her happily ever after. Following several tumultuous relationships that left her with pieces to clean up, The Kardashians star is making it clear that she is ready for that fairytale life so many dream about.

In the late hours of Sunday, October 9, Kardashian posted a black photo to her Instagram Story that read in white words, "F**k normal, I want magic."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Though she didn't directly address what magic she wanted in her life, Kardashian's fans can agree that she deserves a little magic after everything her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson has put her through.

If cheating on the blonde babe before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True, now 4, wasn't enough of a betrayal, he went ahead and encouraged her to push up the date of the two conceiving their second child via surrogate knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman.

As OK! reported, Thompson hooked up with a woman named Maralee Nichols in March 2021, resulting in a pregnancy. While dealing with a paternity suit that she filed that summer, the NBA pro was still dating Kardashian, with the two planning a pregnancy of their own.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Thompson and Kardashian conceived their baby boy in November 2021, weeks before his cheating and paternity scandal made headlines. His baby with Nichols, Theo, was born in December, though Thompson vehemently denied being the father until a paternity test was done.

Season 2 of The Kardashians kicked off with the reality star addressing the aftermath of her ex's betrayal, admitting: "The hardest part about it all was training yourself to un-love someone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

"Just because someone does you dirty, doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly," the mother-of-two — who welcomed her baby boy with Thompson over the summer — added in a previous episode. "I'm like shame on me, almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and faith."

Article continues below advertisement

Though Thompson has repeatedly disappointed Kardashian with his unfaithful ways, the Good American cofounder revealed on the latest episode that she has learned to let the negativity her exes put in her life go.

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God," she said while discussing what her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, put her through with his "very public drug problem."

Source: mega

She also shared that she let Thompson be in the hospital room when their surrogate gave birth, saying: "Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

As for her current relationship status? Kardashian is single as far as the public is aware of — though she will hopefully find that "magic" she's been looking for soon.