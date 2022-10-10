Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Everything You Need To Know About Shopping The Early Access Sale

amazon

Amazon Prime Day is back for round two, and OK! Magazine has the scoop on what you need to know to take advantage of the fall savings.

With the frenzy (and expense) of shopping for the upcoming holiday season right around the corner, you won’t want to miss out on any of the deals the second round of Amazon Prime Day — a.k.a. Prime Early Access — has to offer.

Scroll to read more on all things Prime Day 2.0.

amazon

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

In the past, Amazon’s two-day shopping event, dubbed Prime Day, has taken place long before the holiday season.

This year, however, the online mega retailer is once again reshaping the online shopping game by adding an additional two-day event during the fall season, the Prime Early Access sale.

The second round of exclusive deals and limited time offers kicks off Tuesday, October 11, and run through Wednesday, October 12, at midnight.

amazon

Who Can Shop Amazon Prime Day In October?

Similar to the traditional two-day event, Prime Day in October will be eligible for those who currently have an Amazon Prime membership . Current Prime members will not only get first dibs on deals that are sure to go quick, but will also receive free shipping on Prime eligible purchases in the process.

If you’re not a current Prime member, no worries — there’s still time to join and get in on all the savings. Just be sure to activate your membership before October 11 so you won’t miss out on any once-in-a-season deals.

amazon

Best Deals Featured During Prime Early Access

Just as is expected during the typical Prime Day event, the Early Access Prime Day sale will feature major markdowns and limited-time offers on inventory site-wide. With a retailer like Amazon, this means huge savings.

Shoppers can expect to enjoy up to 80 percent off select Amazon Fire HD TVs and smart TVs, as well as electronics from brands like Samsung. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to save on small appliances from Ninja, headphones and electronics, as well as kitchen and home needs, including Casper brand mattresses.

Beauty products and styling tools from R+Co, Drybar, Olaplex, Living Proof and Lanegie are also expected to fall under the massive umbrella of savings, while popular clothing brands like Calvin Klein will be available for the whole family to enjoy.

Here’s a further breakdown of some of the savings that can be shopped during the Early Access sale: