Seattle, WA

Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points.

And they’ve lost twice.

The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.

“I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll was left searching for answers after Sunday’s 39-32 loss to New Orleans where the Seahawks were simply run over. Seattle allowed 235 yards rushing, including 112 yards to Taysom Hill and 103 yards to Alvin Kamara.

It was a sobering defensive effort and the fourth straight week Seattle was unable to slow down the ground game of its opponent.

Not surprisingly, the Seahawks have lost three of those four games.

Carroll said the problems against New Orleans were in part due to Hill and his versatility to throw or run. But that doesn’t explain the problems in the previous weeks and the inability to slow down San Francisco, Atlanta or Detroit.

“I just think we’re going to get better at this as we move forward,” Carroll said.

Seattle had better, otherwise one of the great stories developing early in the season is going to get overshadowed.

Smith might be the front-runner for comeback player of the year a quarter of the way through the season. He played exquisite again against the Saints throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns, although Seattle continues to have second-half inconsistencies on the offensive side.

But the inadequacy of the defense so far is slowly nudging Smith out of the spotlight he deserves and is making his performance somewhat of a footnote.

WHAT’S WORKING

Big plays continue to be a key part of Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks had four touchdowns of 35 yards or longer against the Saints, and have eight offensive touchdowns of 25 yards or more through five games. Last season, the Seahawks had 14 offensive touchdowns of 25 or more yards in 17 games.

“It’s a really fast progressing group and I’m hoping that we can keep making the plays and making the explosions, set the field position in order and all that kind of stuff,” Carroll said. “It’s a pretty exciting part of our team.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

How bad is Seattle’s run defense? Look at it in the context of Carroll’s tenure and it begins to stand out. Seattle has allowed four straight opponents to rush for at least 145 yards. There are only two seasons with Carroll in charge where Seattle has had more games where opponents have rushed for more than 145 yards. And in those seasons — 2019 and 2018 — the longest streak of consecutive games was three. Until Seattle figures out a way to stop the run, it won’t have a winning formula.

STOCK UP

Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III is about to see if he can handle the featured role in Seattle’s backfield. Walker showed some of the flash that made him a second-round pick by Seattle with his 69-yard touchdown run against the Saints. What hasn’t been proven yet — at least at this level — is whether Walker can handle the load of 15 to 20 carries per game. That’s about to be tested with Rashaad Penny out for the season after suffering a fractured fibula in his lower left leg that will require surgery.

STOCK DOWN

It’d be easy to pick anyone on Seattle’s defense, but DK Metcalf falls into this category even though he had five catches for 88 yards and a 50-yard touchdown. But it was two errors by Metcalf that proved very costly. Metcalf dropped a pinpoint throw from Smith in the back of the end zone in the first half that would have pulled Seattle even at 17-17. The bigger mistake came on the first play of the second half when Metcalf fumbled. New Orleans scored off the turnover and never trailed again.

INJURIES

Penny’s was the most impactful injury and continuing a frustrating long history of injuries for the 2018 first-round pick. Penny rushed for 151 yards a week ago against Detroit and was on his way to a strong day against the Saints when he was tackled from behind and suffered yet another season-ending injury. Seattle claimed RB Tony Jones off waivers from New Orleans to add depth as backup Travis Homer is on injured reserve with a rib injury.

KEY NUMBER

1 — Seattle was 1 of 9 on third downs against the Saints after going 9 of 12 a week earlier against the Lions. The Seahawks began the week as the second-best team in the league on third downs converting 55.3% of their attempts.

Seattle plays its only home game in a four-week span, hosting division rival Arizona on Sunday.

The Seahawks have lost two of their past three at home against the Cardinals.

Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January’s playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion. They were injured in Monday night’s win over the Raiders along with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who is likely headed to injured reserve after tearing his left ACL. The Chiefs made a series of moves to fortify their roster, waiving defensive end Benton Whitley and signing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad. Stallworth has appeared in 50 games over four seasons with the Saints and Colts, and was close to making the 53-man roster out of camp until he was beaten out by Khalen Saunders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of...
CHICAGO, IL
