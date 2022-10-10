Read full article on original website
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win. This time, Alvarez sent a drive into the short porch in left field to put the Astros on top 3-2. Game 3 in the best-of-five matchup will be Saturday in Seattle.
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to play their first home playoff game since 2011. The Phillies and Atlanta Braves are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five NL Division Series. Game 3 is Friday. The Phillies send Aaron Nola to the mound. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has yet to name a Game 3 starter. The Braves are expected to use either right-hander Charlie Morton or rookie righty Spencer Strider. The Phillies are looking for anything out of their big bats after a 3-0 Game 2 loss. NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber and Phillies teammate Rhys Hoskins are a combined 1 for 34 in the playoffs.
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be ‘insane’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric when Blake Snell and the Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at San Diego’s downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years. The Padres put a jolt into the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium to even the best-of-five series at 1-all. That assured them of two straight home games at the park that has been hopping pretty much every night during this season of big expectations. Snell says he expects the atmosphere to be “pretty insane.”
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coordinator Joe Woods isn’t sleeping much these days. Trying to fix Cleveland’s defense has him working long hours. The Browns defense has veered between dysfunctional and disappointing this season. The problem the past two weeks has been stopping the run as both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers racked up more than 200 yards rushing in victories over Cleveland. Woods is confident he has the right personnel, and has vowed to fix Cleveland’s defensive issues. The Browns did some extra tackling this week while preparing to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.
Tanev scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Kraken beat Kings 4-1
Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night
