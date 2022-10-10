1-year-old girl in ICU after dad allegedly pours boiling water down her throat

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly burned his 1-year-old daughter, causing her to be admitted to the ICU.

According to WPMI-TV, Eugene Sneed allegedly poured boiling water down his daughter’s throat, which resulted in severe burns and internal injuries.

The child’s mother, Niktoria Lett, spoke with WALA-TV and provided updates about her daughter’s injuries. Royalty, the little girl, reportedly has burns covering 19% of her head and she’s "fighting for her life."

Lett was reportedly at an event when the incident happened. When she returned, she noticed Royalty’s face, head, and shoulder looked "messed up."

Lett and other family members rushed Royalty to University of South Alabama’s Children and Women’s Hospital, where Royalty is undergoing treatment for internal injuries as well as burns to her face. Her lungs are reportedly "critical."

Royalty’s mother told WALA, "That’s how they know it was done purposely. They said it was an intentional thing that he did."

WKRG-TV reports Sneed is reportedly scheduled to go to trial at the end of October on separate charges relating to when he allegedly shot at the mother of one of his children and at the child, who was 1 at the time.

Mobile County Jail records show Sneed was booked on charges of aggravated child abuse and first-degree domestic violence. According to WKRG, a judge revoked his bond Thursday, Oct. 6.

