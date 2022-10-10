ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1-year-old girl in ICU after dad allegedly pours boiling water down her throat

truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znBcJ_0iTnYXWU00

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly burned his 1-year-old daughter, causing her to be admitted to the ICU.

According to WPMI-TV, Eugene Sneed allegedly poured boiling water down his daughter’s throat, which resulted in severe burns and internal injuries.

The child’s mother, Niktoria Lett, spoke with WALA-TV and provided updates about her daughter’s injuries. Royalty, the little girl, reportedly has burns covering 19% of her head and she’s "fighting for her life."

Lett was reportedly at an event when the incident happened. When she returned, she noticed Royalty’s face, head, and shoulder looked "messed up."

Lett and other family members rushed Royalty to University of South Alabama’s Children and Women’s Hospital, where Royalty is undergoing treatment for internal injuries as well as burns to her face. Her lungs are reportedly "critical."

Royalty’s mother told WALA, "That’s how they know it was done purposely. They said it was an intentional thing that he did."

WKRG-TV reports Sneed is reportedly scheduled to go to trial at the end of October on separate charges relating to when he allegedly shot at the mother of one of his children and at the child, who was 1 at the time.

Mobile County Jail records show Sneed was booked on charges of aggravated child abuse and first-degree domestic violence. According to WKRG, a judge revoked his bond Thursday, Oct. 6.

Comments / 18

Elizabeth Murray
3d ago

Oh my goodness what's wrong with these people, Why do they continue to hurt these precious children? If y'all don't want these kids take precautions not to get them that not only go for the females but the males alike, get on birth control ( ladies) and men if you aren't ready for fatherhood then wrap it up it don't make you less than a man or woman but it does prevent unwanted pregnancies and tragic incidents such as this one God please save that child's life and I hope he gets whatever punishment that fits him.😞

Reply
7
lowell cooper
2d ago

Ding ding ding we have a real winner here had he still been in jail for his other charge this would have not happened to this infant child lock him up for ever.

Reply
4
MS BAMA NANA
2d ago

🙏🙏♥️🙏🙏♥️ sending love and prayers to this precious little girl praying for justice too 💯

Reply
5
 

