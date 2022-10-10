Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kq2.com
Beverly Jean Lowry
Beverly Jean (Slocum) Lowry, 85, of St. Joseph died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born to Truman and Virginia Slocum on April 7, 1937, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her spouse Donald K. Lowry recently, and a brother Wendell Slocum.
kq2.com
Richard "Dick" Miller
Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Dick was born August 2, 1944 in St. Joseph to James and Mary Miller. He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966 he married Betty Cadwallader. Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover. He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. He was a selfless man, always giving to others.
kq2.com
Phyllis Dale Narans
Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
kq2.com
Alberta M. Day
Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home. Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis. She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton
On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior. LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton. LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of...
kq2.com
Teachers awarded Apple Seed grants for school projects
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a morning full of surprises across the St. Joseph School District. Thursday, the St. Joseph School District Foundation awarded $8,000 to eight teachers with an Apple Seed grant to kickstart innovative ideas and classroom projects. "There's a lot of things that as teachers that we'd...
kq2.com
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
kq2.com
SJSD "making a comeback" on district-wide attendance
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has struggled with student attendance since the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. District officials said attendance dropped to as low as 70%, kindergarten and 7th and 8th grade levels the smallest attended classes during the the covid-19 timeframe. Before the pandemic hit, attendance was 90% in 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
kq2.com
Household hazardous waste collection on Saturday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, St. Joseph residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste. This Saturday the city is holding the fall hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. Below is a list of materials that will be accepted. It...
kq2.com
October is Pedestrian Safety Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
kq2.com
Missouri voters face changes at November midterms
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri voters will face different voting laws at the polls during the November midterm elections. State legislation made changes over the summer, impacting voter ID and and absentee voting the most. HB 1878 - Modifies provisions regarding election law:. Requires all registered voters in Missouri to provide...
Comments / 0