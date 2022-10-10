The Marshall University Society of Yeager Scholars will host a Yeager alumni reunion Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The all-class comprehensive reunion is the first of its kind of the scholarship program that began in 1987. Housed in the Honors College, the Society of Yeager Scholars is a scholarship program that provides a rigorous education to cohorts of students. The competitive full-ride undergraduate scholarship covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO