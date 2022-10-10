Read full article on original website
marshall.edu
Yeager Scholars Alumni Reunion to take place Oct. 14-15
The Marshall University Society of Yeager Scholars will host a Yeager alumni reunion Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The all-class comprehensive reunion is the first of its kind of the scholarship program that began in 1987. Housed in the Honors College, the Society of Yeager Scholars is a scholarship program that provides a rigorous education to cohorts of students. The competitive full-ride undergraduate scholarship covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies.
marshall.edu
Jim Datin named 2022 Homecoming Grand Marshal
Marshall University and the Marshall University Alumni Association have announced that alumnus Jim Datin will serve as grand marshal for Marshall’s 2022 Homecoming activities the week of Oct. 24-29. Datin recently retired as president and chief executive officer of BioAgilytix, a leading global bioanalytical contract research organization. During his...
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
cartercountytimes.com
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
wymt.com
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
Severe thunderstorm warnings in Tri-State area
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region. At this time, there are no weather alerts. Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams […]
Cabell County deputies looking for driver who allegedly hit 3 vehicles at Cabell Midland High School
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. They say this happened on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle, “appears,” to have a temporary […]
marshall.edu
College of Engineering and Computer Sciences to host open house
Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences (CECS) will host an Open House event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex, 1676 3rd Ave. The open house follows Green and White Day activities on campus, and all are welcome. Students, potential...
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
Vehicle engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A car was on fire near the Sheetz and Rural King on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the fire is under control and no injuries are being reported. Dispatchers say crews are waiting on a wrecker. […]
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
