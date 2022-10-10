ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTRE

Kimberlyn Snider Trial

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school's superintendent.
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m. - The defense and prosecution have rested their cases. Closing arguments will begin Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. UPDATE 3:25 p.m. - Questioned once again by the defense counsel, Snider said she didn’t feel the need to make a report to anyone because she thought the girls were just gossiping, and if it were true it was already being handled.
NECHES, TX
KTRE

Longview Haunted Library

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school's superintendent.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Rice Elementary Read-A-Thon winners receive literacy bus experience

Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
GLADEWATER, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
TROUP, TX
KTRE

Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges began Tuesday. Jury selection took place in Judge Deborah Evans courtroom Tuesday morning for the trial of Kimberlyn Ann Snider. Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
NECHES, TX
KTRE

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Owners told lost dog euthanized after believing she was adopted

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police say Marshall Animal Control received a call about a dog trapped on a fence at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 30. Animal Control Officers found the dog hanging by the leg, injured and extremely agitated. She was then rescued and taken to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center for treatment.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Police searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect seen on video Tuesday allegedly abducting a 14-year-old victim. The department said the victim was later sexually assaulted. According to police, officers were called to investigate the sexual assault of a...
