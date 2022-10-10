ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Phyllis Dale Narans

Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Jerry Wayne McDonald

Jerry Wayne McDonald, 74, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 4, 2021. He was born in Vallejo, California, on June 3, 1947 to Bill and Pearl McDonald. He spent his early years in Benicia, California, until age 12 when his family moved to Andrew County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from North Andrew High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at MU he was a member of Eta Kappa Nu electrical engineering honor society. He received his commission as an officer in the US Navy through ROTC and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (1970 to 1972).
COSBY, MO
kq2.com

Restitution sought after 15 kittens dumped at M'Shoogy's in July

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Emergency Rescue are seeking restitution after charges were dropped against a woman who dumped 15 kittens at the rescue back in July. "Almost $2,000 and we've got all that every bit of that is our cost. That's our cost to do that. Every...
SAVANNAH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy