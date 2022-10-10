Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kq2.com
Phyllis Dale Narans
Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
kq2.com
Jerry Wayne McDonald
Jerry Wayne McDonald, 74, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 4, 2021. He was born in Vallejo, California, on June 3, 1947 to Bill and Pearl McDonald. He spent his early years in Benicia, California, until age 12 when his family moved to Andrew County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from North Andrew High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at MU he was a member of Eta Kappa Nu electrical engineering honor society. He received his commission as an officer in the US Navy through ROTC and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (1970 to 1972).
kq2.com
Restitution sought after 15 kittens dumped at M'Shoogy's in July
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Emergency Rescue are seeking restitution after charges were dropped against a woman who dumped 15 kittens at the rescue back in July. "Almost $2,000 and we've got all that every bit of that is our cost. That's our cost to do that. Every...
kq2.com
Today is the final day to register to vote for midterm election
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The November midterm election is closing in fast and if you want your voice to be heard you need to be sure that you are registered to vote. Today is the final day to get registered to vote for the election on November 8. The Buchanan County...
Comments / 0