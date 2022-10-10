ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Davante Adams will likely return to Arrowhead Stadium in the future. One Kansas City institution, though, apparently has seen enough of the Raiders wide receiver. After making himself an enemy (at least more of an enemy than he was just by playing for the Raiders) of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs provide personal experience for Special Olympics athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday was a night to remember for some local Special Olympics athletes. They participated in a Chiefs Fantasy Football Camp at Arrowhead, complete with a surprise coaching appearance by rookies and alums. Thirty flag football players gathered with their families at 5 p.m. ready to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Man wanted for groping teen girl on way to Philadelphia middle school, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they claim groped a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.Police said the man fondled and assaulted the teen girl on her way to Harding Middle School in the city's Frankford neighborhood.Investigators believe the man could live in the area."He asked her name. He asked for her Instagram page and then he put his arm around her and touched her inappropriately," Monique Braxton, a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KMBC.com

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KANSAS CITY, MO

