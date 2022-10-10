Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KC man surprises out-of-town Chiefs fans, new lifelong friends with jersey off his back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs games are known for bringing people together, and it was no different when a Kansas City man gave strangers a gift right off his back. Joshua Smith said he and his friend ended up with last-minute tickets to Monday’s Chiefs and Raiders game.
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
KCTV 5
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
These 10 Kansas City schools could close under new recommendation. ‘We want to thrive’
Consultants on Wednesday told the board that two high schools and eight elementary schools should be closed or converted for new district use.
Kansas City shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Puerto Rico
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs is accepting 28 dogs rescued from a damaged shelter in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
KCTV 5
Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
KCTV 5
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Davante Adams will likely return to Arrowhead Stadium in the future. One Kansas City institution, though, apparently has seen enough of the Raiders wide receiver. After making himself an enemy (at least more of an enemy than he was just by playing for the Raiders) of...
KAKE TV
NY mayor presented with KU football jersey after claiming 'Kansas doesn't have a brand'
NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormack presented Mayor Adams with a KU football jersey with his name on it. This comes weeks after Adams, commented about Kansas not having a brand in a press conference. "New York has a brand, and when people see it means...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
KCTV 5
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO
KCTV 5
Chiefs provide personal experience for Special Olympics athletes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday was a night to remember for some local Special Olympics athletes. They participated in a Chiefs Fantasy Football Camp at Arrowhead, complete with a surprise coaching appearance by rookies and alums. Thirty flag football players gathered with their families at 5 p.m. ready to...
KCTV 5
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is mourning the loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English. English passed away Tuesday from a stroke at the age of 72. Rick Zych, the boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, said it will be tough not seeing...
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Man wanted for groping teen girl on way to Philadelphia middle school, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they claim groped a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.Police said the man fondled and assaulted the teen girl on her way to Harding Middle School in the city's Frankford neighborhood.Investigators believe the man could live in the area."He asked her name. He asked for her Instagram page and then he put his arm around her and touched her inappropriately," Monique Braxton, a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson,...
KCTV 5
Following KCTV5 report, lawmakers move to keep family together
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation. A judge entered a not guilty plea Tuesday for a man charged with holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her before she escaped and ran to neighbors for help. Updated: 6 hours...
KCTV 5
Children's Mercy and KCPD teaming up to make sure babies have a safe place to sleep
Children's Mercy and KCPD teaming up to make sure babies have a safe place to sleep
Heading to KC Cornucopia this weekend? What the family-friendly festival has in store
The Power and Light District hosts fall festivities throughout the weekend.
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
