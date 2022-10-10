PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they claim groped a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.Police said the man fondled and assaulted the teen girl on her way to Harding Middle School in the city's Frankford neighborhood.Investigators believe the man could live in the area."He asked her name. He asked for her Instagram page and then he put his arm around her and touched her inappropriately," Monique Braxton, a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO