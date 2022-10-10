Read full article on original website
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
Chronicle
Yakima Police to Recommend Charge After Hospital Staff, Officer Exposed to Hazardous Substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
Yakima Herald Republic
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
nbcrightnow.com
East Valley school bus involved in car crash, no students inside
MOXEE, Wash. — An East Valley School District bus was involved in a car collision on October 13 while no children were inside, according to a press release from the district. The accident occurred on Charrone Road and Iler Road in Moxee around 4 p.m. The bus driver was...
nbcrightnow.com
White Swan stabbing victim identified
WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Yakama Nation Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan on the night of Friday, October, 7. One person was stabbed and Deputies performed life-saving measures on the male victim, however the man...
KIMA TV
A man suspected of burglary is missing after jumping in the Yakima River to escape arrest
SELAH -- A man suspected of burglary in East Selah is missing after deputies say he jumped into the Yakima River to escape arrest. On Thursday, authorities responded to a burglary in progress in East Selah. Shortly after, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released photos on social media...
Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
Men Sentenced in 2019 Mass Killing Near White Swan
A man convicted in the 2019 murders of five people near White Swan was sentenced to four life sentences on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. 39-year-old James Dean Cloud and his cousin 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were both charged in the killing of five people in June of 2019 and both were sentenced on Wednesday. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to a 27-year prison term.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy
A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
Yakima drivers concerned over road safety in wake of high-speed collision
YAKIMA, Wash. — In the wake of a high-speed collision caused by a driver running a red light in a busy intersection, community members are expressing concerns over dangerous driving across the city. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of N 40th Ave & Summitview Ave for reports of a collision at...
nbcrightnow.com
Office of Independent Investigations meets with Yakima Valley Law Enforcement
YAKIMA VALLEY - The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) met with law enforcement in the Yakima Valley to address concerns about its role. The OII was created by RCW 43.102 in the package of police reform bills that passed the Washington Legislature last year. Its creation is meant to provide in unbiased opinion in police use of force incidents.
Yakama mass murderer sentenced to life in prison, brother gets 27+ years
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two brothers responsible for a mass murder and carjacking spree on the Yakama Reservation on Treaty Day in 2019 have been sentenced to extensive stints in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, James Dean Cloud, 39, will spend the rest of his days in prison with four life sentences for a laundry...
KIMA TV
"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee
MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
KREM
Central Washington police officer shot in Yakima County
A Sunnyside police officer was shot on Monday night. The officer is now being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
