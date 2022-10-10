ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

East Valley school bus involved in car crash, no students inside

MOXEE, Wash. — An East Valley School District bus was involved in a car collision on October 13 while no children were inside, according to a press release from the district. The accident occurred on Charrone Road and Iler Road in Moxee around 4 p.m. The bus driver was...
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

White Swan stabbing victim identified

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Yakama Nation Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan on the night of Friday, October, 7. One person was stabbed and Deputies performed life-saving measures on the male victim, however the man...
WHITE SWAN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Men Sentenced in 2019 Mass Killing Near White Swan

A man convicted in the 2019 murders of five people near White Swan was sentenced to four life sentences on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. 39-year-old James Dean Cloud and his cousin 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were both charged in the killing of five people in June of 2019 and both were sentenced on Wednesday. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to a 27-year prison term.
WHITE SWAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy

A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Office of Independent Investigations meets with Yakima Valley Law Enforcement

YAKIMA VALLEY - The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) met with law enforcement in the Yakima Valley to address concerns about its role. The OII was created by RCW 43.102 in the package of police reform bills that passed the Washington Legislature last year. Its creation is meant to provide in unbiased opinion in police use of force incidents.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee

MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

