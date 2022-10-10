ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Jill Shaffer

Jill Shaffer

ASHLAND: After a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer Jill E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was 66. She was born on May 4, 1956 to parents John C. Smith & Ida Mae (Grace) Smith in Grove City, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jill, and her twin brother Jack, the pair rounded out the now family of nine.
ASHLAND, OH
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman

Evangeline "Kay" Lehman

Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
CRESTLINE, OH
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe

Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe

Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr.

Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Taylor, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Elyria Open Door Christian tacks win on Wickliffe

Elyria Open Door Christian didn't tinker with Wickliffe, scoring a 3-1 result in the win column on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 6, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ELYRIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork dances past Celina

Clear Fork dumped Celina 3-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 13. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Clear Fork and Celina settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
CELINA, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington prepares for 3rd annual Halloween Walk on Oct. 15

LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings. Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk....
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Nationally-ranked AU firing on all cylinders

ASHLAND — Tim Rose has coached football almost his entire life, but Ashland’s veteran defensive coordinator had a hard time explaining what he witnessed last week. AU’s defensive performance defied logic.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum

MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion

GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event

ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603

OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

