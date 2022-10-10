Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Jill Shaffer
ASHLAND: After a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer Jill E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was 66. She was born on May 4, 1956 to parents John C. Smith & Ida Mae (Grace) Smith in Grove City, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jill, and her twin brother Jack, the pair rounded out the now family of nine.
richlandsource.com
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
richlandsource.com
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr.
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Taylor, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Knox Pages historian to discuss regional serial killer on Oct. 17 at Loudonville museum
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17 with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a string of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
richlandsource.com
Elyria Open Door Christian tacks win on Wickliffe
Elyria Open Door Christian didn't tinker with Wickliffe, scoring a 3-1 result in the win column on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 6, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork dances past Celina
Clear Fork dumped Celina 3-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 13. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Clear Fork and Celina settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Christian purchases student greenhouse
MANSFIELD — Students at Mansfield Christian School won't just learn about the lifecycle of a plant this spring. Inside the school's new greenhouse, they're going to witness it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Lexington prepares for 3rd annual Halloween Walk on Oct. 15
LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings. Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk....
richlandsource.com
Nationally-ranked AU firing on all cylinders
ASHLAND — Tim Rose has coached football almost his entire life, but Ashland’s veteran defensive coordinator had a hard time explaining what he witnessed last week. AU’s defensive performance defied logic.
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Sunbury Big Walnut pounds Canal Winchester
The force was strong for Sunbury Big Walnut as it pierced Canal Winchester during Tuesday's 7-2 thumping in Ohio girls soccer action on October 11. Recently on September 29, Sunbury Big Walnut squared off with Westerville North in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum
MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
richlandsource.com
Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion
GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
richlandsource.com
Louisville finds its footing in sprinting past New Philadelphia
Louisville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 4-1 win over New Philadelphia during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Louisville drew first blood by forging a 4-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluate at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
richlandsource.com
iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities
MANSFIELD – iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM) in partnership with Mechanics Bank, have once again launched a campaign to help our community’s homeless population. From Nov. 1 to 30, listeners in Mid-Ohio will be able to donate much needed items at...
richlandsource.com
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners, NECIC discuss proposed $12M community center project
MANSFIELD -- Paul Kemerling listened to repeated questions from Richland County commissioners on Tuesday regarding a proposed $12 million community center on the city's north side. The president of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative board then looked at the apple logo on the wall of the commissioners' meeting room...
Comments / 0