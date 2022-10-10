ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week (Oct. 14)

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Fans have a chance to decide which matchup will serve as the FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week for week eight.

The winner will get announced during the Thursday night newscast at 6 p.m.

FOX40 will be at the game with the most votes.

Vote in the poll below for which game you think should be our Fan Favorite Game of the Week.

FOX40

