Kimberlyn Snider Trial
"Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they never came," says Wood County game warden Lee...
Longview Haunted Library
Corrigan-Camden ISD looking for over $25 million bonds for school renovations
CampV holds 'Veteran Stand Down' to raise awareness about homeless veterans in...
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
Rice Elementary Read-A-Thon winners receive literacy bus experience
CampV holds ‘Veteran Stand Down’ to raise awareness about homeless veterans in East Texas
Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed that the flooding is an issue that needs to be addressed, but the issue of its cause being on land not owned by the county makes it difficult to do. A nationwide bus driver shortage is now affecting a local school district...
Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election. It’s also the last day you can make changes to voter information, like your address. Registration applications must be submitted in-person or by mail. If you’re mailing it...
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas
The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges continued Wednesday. Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
Bus driver shortages affecting Nacogdoches schools, charter services
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A nationwide bus driver shortage is now affecting a local school district in transporting their students to Friday night’s football game. This shortage is also affecting charter bus companies who school districts use as a back-up plan in situations like these. “They have to leave with...
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of an East Texas man killed in a deputy-involved shooting are making a plea for answers from law enforcement. Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas, was shot and killed by a Rusk County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 14 in Turnertown.
