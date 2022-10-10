ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

KTRE

Kimberlyn Snider Trial

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school's superintendent.
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Longview Haunted Library

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Lake Levels Creeping Back Down.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Rice Elementary Read-A-Thon winners receive literacy bus experience

WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election. It's also the last day you can make changes to voter information, like your address. Registration applications must be submitted in-person or by mail.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas

The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. "Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they never came," says Wood County game warden Lee...
GLADEWATER, TX
KTRE

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges continued Wednesday. Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
NECHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Bus driver shortages affecting Nacogdoches schools, charter services

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A nationwide bus driver shortage is now affecting a local school district in transporting their students to Friday night's football game. This shortage is also affecting charter bus companies who school districts use as a back-up plan in situations like these.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

