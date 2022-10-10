Read full article on original website
1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WAFF
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Huntsville police working death investigation at Pulaski Pike
Huntsville police are currently on the scene at a death investigation. Officers were called to the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. Sgt. Rosalind White said the call came in shortly before 2 p.m. This post will be updated as more information comes in.
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for suspects in 2 drive-by shootings that are possibly related
Huntsville Police are searching for up to four people responsible in two drive-by shootings in North Huntsville this week. Police say on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., one person was shot on Griffith Drive near Rumson Road. The male victim was shot in the leg and brought to Huntsville Hospital. Earlier...
WAAY-TV
Bicyclist's body found off South Memorial Parkway
One person was found dead off South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning. Huntsville Police said a bicyclist fell from their bike while riding along the highway and died from their injuries. No vehicles were involved. Their body was found at 5:47 a.m. near the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and...
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
WAFF
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
WAFF
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
Three Outdoor Warning Sirens Out of Service in Madison County
The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.
Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville shooting that injured 3 believed to be isolated incident between victims
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they are no longer searching for any suspects. They believe this to be an isolated incident between the victims involved. Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
