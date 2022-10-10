ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MO

Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Steelers Player's Criticism

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a weekend forget, losing to the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing fashion on the road. When asked about former players questioning the team's effort, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded: "I have no idea what you're referring to." Tomlin was then informed that it was Ryan Clark...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 5

It was another strong performance from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Western New York for the second straight year. Ironically, referee John Hussey got the assignment both times. Hussey’s crew trends lower than most of the other crews in terms of penalties-per-game. Last...
BUFFALO, NY
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
BUFFALO, NY

