Read full article on original website
Related
Angry Patrick Mahomes Video Goes Viral On Monday Night
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans
Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Bills rookie could steal veteran’s job based on play vs. Steelers (Encouraged/worried)
The depth of the Buffalo Bills was on display against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Buffalo entered the game down multiple starters, but you never would have known it watching the game. On defense, players like Tyrel Dodson, Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson flew all over the field while making numerous plays.
Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Steelers Player's Criticism
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a weekend forget, losing to the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing fashion on the road. When asked about former players questioning the team's effort, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded: "I have no idea what you're referring to." Tomlin was then informed that it was Ryan Clark...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Mike McCarthy Announces Wednesday Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
It appears the Dallas Cowboys are planning on Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, under center this Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike McCarthy announced this Wednesday that Prescott, who's working his way back from hand surgery, will do some "light throwing" after practice ...
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 5
It was another strong performance from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Western New York for the second straight year. Ironically, referee John Hussey got the assignment both times. Hussey’s crew trends lower than most of the other crews in terms of penalties-per-game. Last...
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Comments / 1