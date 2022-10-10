Read full article on original website
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
John Danaher Talks About Khabib Nurmagomedov Being ‘The Greatest Combat Athlete Of All Time’
One of the greatest grappling coaches, John Danaher is giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a huge compliment. Fans of the UFC know just how important it is to have great grappling skills in the sport of MMA. Some people just want to see hard hits and knockouts, but the real followers of the sport can appreciate the beauty of great grappling. One man who is known to be one of the best grappling coaches on the planet is John Danaher. He has taught some of the best fighters who hold the best ground games in the business. He is reflecting on who he believes is the best grappler of all time and it should not surprise fight fans that the man he is naming is a former UFC champion.
Chris Weidman Wants To Inspire With His UFC Comeback Story
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman is not ready to hang up his MMA gloves just yet. It has been eighteen months since the last time Chris Weidman stepped foot in the UFC Octagon. Historically Weidman was a very active fighter but in his previous outing, he suffered a brutal injury that derailed his momentum and could have put his career in jeopardy. During his last bout against Uriah Hall, Weidman broke his leg in two while throwing a kick. Right away fans could see the severity of the injury, and the former champion has spent the last year and a half healing up.
Khabib Tells Tony Ferguson His ‘Time Is Up’ in Latest Interview; ‘He Keeps Fighting For Money’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is readying his protege Islam Makhachev for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 280. Before cornering Makhachev in his world title main event on October 21st, the undefeated icon sat down with UFC Russia to talk about his own historic career including one of his biggest UFC rivals, Tony Ferguson. Despite the fact that Khabib and ‘El Cucuy’ never stepped inside the Octagon with one another, the two fighters have spent years targeting one another in interviews and social media.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels MMA Fighters Need Time To Mature And Islam Makhachev Is Now At His Peak
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he believes now is the right time for Islam Makhachev to become champion. There has not been a bigger advocate for Islam Makhacev over the course of his UFC than his teacher Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two men used to train together and have been on similar journeys since childhood. Now that Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, he is focused on making those around him better. He has stepped into the shoes of his late father and become a coach to some of the most promising young athletes in the world of MMA today.
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
(Video) Fighter Floors Opponent With Devastating Right Hand At MMA GP: Evolution
Another day, another vicious knockout. Cedric Severac’s last fight ended in rather severe fashion. The French fighter would pick up a finish at MMA GP: Evolution, where he knocked out opponent David Karp. Severac’s right hand would finally find a home in round 2, where he landed clean on...
UFC Announces That Fans Will Be Able To Watch Events Through VR, Meta
The UFC is now introducing a whole new way to watch fights. A few weeks ago there was a strange aura surrounding the UFC event. Entering into fight week media members were informed that they would not be allowed into the event for the first time ever with the exception of mid-pandemic. There was no explanation given, but later the rumors began to run wild. Mackenzie Dern, who was headlining that event added fuel to the rumor fires by telling media that Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the entire arena for himself.
Dana White is Ready to Bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas
UFC boss Dana White and the promotion’s former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are planning to bring Slap Fighting to Vegas. Schiaffo LLC, an entity managed by White and Fertitta is scheduled to meet with the NSAC to determine the jurisdiction of such an event. Other names listed as the LLC’s managers include current UFC CEO Lawrence Epstein and Craig Piligian, producer of the UFC’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
Sean Strickland Slams Bo Nickal: “Who Is That Guy?”
While the entire MMA world is fascinated by the UFC’s signing of former three-time NCAA Division I National Champion Bo Nickal, there is a top-10 middleweight that doesn’t care and, in fact, doesn’t even know who he is. Who the fu*k is that guy?. On a recent...
Aspen Ladd Slated For PFL Debut Against Julia Budd At 2022 PFL Championship
Following her release from the UFC recently, Aspen Ladd has already found a new home for PFL, and has her debut booked. According to a report from MMA Mania, Ladd will be facing off against ex-Bellator featherweight women’s champion Julia Budd. The fight will go down on Nov. 25,...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Gives His Prediction For UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov is sure that his protege will be victorious at UFC 280. There is a lot riding on the UFC 280 main event. For Charles Oliveira, he must prove that he can first of all make the championship limit of 155 pounds and then secondly win. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Islam Makhachev in recent years. He has been methodically climbing the UFC lightweight rankings and now with ten wins in a row is at the doorstep of his first UFC championship.
Beneil Dariush questions Alexander Volkanovski’s Backup Claim for UFC 280: “Honestly, I’m Confused Because I was Told I’m The Fill In”
No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski caused quite the stir when he revealed that he is the backup for the UFC lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The reigning featherweight champion confirmed the news on his YouTube channel, stating that he will be...
Tai Tuivasa To Face Sergei Pavlovich In Co-Main Event Of UFC Orlando On December 3
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich has been added to UFC Orlando. A knockout is imminent given the proven KO power of both heavyweights. Despite falling short against Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris a month ago, fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa will get another shot at a fellow top contender in Sergei Pavlovich. The two will take on each other in the co-main event of UFC Orlando on December 3.
T.J. Dillashaw On Fighting For The Title At 36: ‘If I’m In This Sport, I’m Gonna Be On Top’
T.J. Dillashaw wants to spend the rest of his UFC career as a champion. The 36-year-old is excited to face some of the best fighters in the bantamweight division once he becomes the champion once again. Some may say time is not on T.J. Dillashaw’s side but one thing undeniable...
Ex-UFC Fighter Jeff Monson Wants ‘Russia To Win’ To Avoid Draft: ‘But If They Call Me, I’ll Go’
Former UFC fighter Jeff Monson does not want to get drafted for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine but would be willing to step up to the task if needed. Having started his professional mixed martial arts career in 1997, Monson is a grizzled veteran who competed for nearly two decades. He competed in regional circuits for the most part until he chose to hang up the gloves after a win over Alex Kardo in his final outing in Oct. 2016. ‘The Snowman’ took to the octagon one more time in a pro exhibition match against Viacheslav Datsik in Aug. after a six-year hiatus but dropped the bout on the judges’ scorecards.
Javier Mendez Knows Islam Makhachev Will Control Where The Fight Against Charles Oliveira Goes
Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez knows that they will be in control during the UFC 280 main event. The most anticipated fight of the year is just one week away. The lightweight matchup between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will be headlining the UFC 280 fight card in Abu Dhabi. This bout is interesting to fans for several reasons and will surely be a test of skills between two of the best fighters at 155 pounds right now.
Paige VanZant Hasn’t Trained Professional Wrestling Since Her Debut According To Coach
Paige VanZant apparently hasn’t trained in professional wrestling since making her debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Former WWE star Gangrel actually trained VanZant before her professional wrestling debut at AEW Double Or Nothing back in May. Speaking during a recent interview at K&S Wrestlefest, Gangrel talked about training...
WWE・
RIZIN Would Like To Book Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz Megafight
RIZIN apparently has eyes on booking one of the biggest combat sporting events to date with Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz at the top of the bill. RIZIN President, Nobuyuki Sakakibara, was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, and discussed the possibility of making an offer to free agent Nate Diaz.
Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final
Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
