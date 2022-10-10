ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Willie Martinez discusses Vols' CBs, matchup with Alabama on 'Vol Calls'

Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' defensive backs five games into the season and preview their showdown with rival Alabama. Sixth-ranked Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
247Sports

Better Know a Foe: Alabama

Subscribers join GoVols247 for up-to-the-minute news on University of Tennessee athletics, but it’s also good to know your foe. With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Alabama — courtesy of Charlie Potter, who covers the Crimson Tide for 247Sports’ BamaOnLine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#Edge Rusher#American Football#College Football#Vols#Bulldogs
247Sports

Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class

Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Is this really gonna happen?

Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can actually win a Third Saturday in October game for the first time in 15 years?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss some matchups and pertinent personnel updates from both sides heading into Saturday’s showdown between third-ranked Alabama and sixth-ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee

Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

From downtown threes to Lady Vols dancing, Market Square Madness delivers

Tennessee moved its preseason basketball hype event for fans to an outdoor setting and while the evening turned chilly, the players had no trouble staying warm from launching threes to dancing to fireworks. Market Square Madness, held on downtown Knoxville’s historic Market Square on Thursday, drew fans who surrounded the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy