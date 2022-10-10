Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can actually win a Third Saturday in October game for the first time in 15 years?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss some matchups and pertinent personnel updates from both sides heading into Saturday’s showdown between third-ranked Alabama and sixth-ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO