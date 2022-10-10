Read full article on original website
247Sports
Willie Martinez discusses Vols' CBs, matchup with Alabama on 'Vol Calls'
Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' defensive backs five games into the season and preview their showdown with rival Alabama. Sixth-ranked Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.
247Sports
Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
247Sports
Better Know a Foe: Alabama
Subscribers join GoVols247 for up-to-the-minute news on University of Tennessee athletics, but it’s also good to know your foe. With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Alabama — courtesy of Charlie Potter, who covers the Crimson Tide for 247Sports’ BamaOnLine.
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
247Sports
Highly ranked OL target ready to attend first game at Tennessee
A coveted offensive lineman is ready to return to Tennessee to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: Is this really gonna happen?
Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can actually win a Third Saturday in October game for the first time in 15 years?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss some matchups and pertinent personnel updates from both sides heading into Saturday’s showdown between third-ranked Alabama and sixth-ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
247Sports
Look: Tennessee basketball's list of visitors for big recruiting weekend
The Tennessee men’s basketball program is taking advantage of another big football weekend by hosting a handful of big-name prospects for visits on campus.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee
When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee
Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
utdailybeacon.com
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
247Sports
From downtown threes to Lady Vols dancing, Market Square Madness delivers
Tennessee moved its preseason basketball hype event for fans to an outdoor setting and while the evening turned chilly, the players had no trouble staying warm from launching threes to dancing to fireworks. Market Square Madness, held on downtown Knoxville’s historic Market Square on Thursday, drew fans who surrounded the...
