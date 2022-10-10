ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Report: Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting son

NEW YORK — Former Chicago Bulls guard and first-round pick Ben Gordon was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at a New York City airport, according to a report. The New York Post reported that Gordon, 39, was charged with assault and resisting arrested after allegedly striking his son at LaGuardia Airport. Witnesses […]
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor High School students overjoyed with Blue the macaw back home

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School rolled out the welcome mat Tuesday for a beloved parrot that got loose.Blue the macaw has been part of the family at Homewood-Flossmoor for years. After he got out, word of mouth and a report from CBS 2's Marybel González this past Friday night helped bring him back.González returned to the school and met Blue on Tuesday.The mood in the classroom for the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program was much different Tuesday than it was last week when we reported on the search for blue. Students on Tuesday...
Alyssa Naeher
wlsam.com

Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?

John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
CBS Chicago

14 months after arrest warrant is issued, suburban moving company owner surrenders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating a suburban mover for about a year – and now, the owner of the company has surrendered more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Tuesday, police put out a warrant for Rafael Ohanesyan's arrest 14 months ago. He was finally booked last week when he spent two nights in jail, and his victims are hoping he will be spending a lot more time locked up.Video posted to Ohanesyan's Instagram page shows at time when Bulls Moving was an active moving company. State...
CBS Chicago

Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
CBS News

3 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teens are facing charges for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested a boy and two girls, all aged 17, around 1:58 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue. They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 25-year-old woman in the 100 block of East 87th Street.
WGN TV

The List: Halloween candy Robin loves

CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

30 years isn’t too late to start

(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
