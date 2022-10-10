Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Report: Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting son
NEW YORK — Former Chicago Bulls guard and first-round pick Ben Gordon was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at a New York City airport, according to a report. The New York Post reported that Gordon, 39, was charged with assault and resisting arrested after allegedly striking his son at LaGuardia Airport. Witnesses […]
Walter E. Smithe Furniture founder, Walter E. Smithe Jr., dies at 86
CHICAGO — The founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture and Design has died. Walter E. Smithe Jr’s death was announced Thursday on the company’s Facebook page. It said he passed away peacefully Sunday with his wife of 64 years at his bedside. The full statement reads: It is with a heavy heart that we share […]
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students overjoyed with Blue the macaw back home
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School rolled out the welcome mat Tuesday for a beloved parrot that got loose.Blue the macaw has been part of the family at Homewood-Flossmoor for years. After he got out, word of mouth and a report from CBS 2's Marybel González this past Friday night helped bring him back.González returned to the school and met Blue on Tuesday.The mood in the classroom for the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program was much different Tuesday than it was last week when we reported on the search for blue. Students on Tuesday...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday. The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The robberies occurred at the following locations:. 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old...
cwbchicago.com
Grossly understaffed Cook County prosecutor’s office assigns law students to courtrooms, sets low hiring requirements
There are growing indications that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) is struggling to fill vacancies, as more than 20% off its employees have resigned since July 2021. CCSAO is so short-staffed that supervisors are assigning prospective attorneys who have not yet passed the bar to handle...
RELATED PEOPLE
theeastcountygazette.com
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 months after arrest warrant is issued, suburban moving company owner surrenders
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating a suburban mover for about a year – and now, the owner of the company has surrendered more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Tuesday, police put out a warrant for Rafael Ohanesyan's arrest 14 months ago. He was finally booked last week when he spent two nights in jail, and his victims are hoping he will be spending a lot more time locked up.Video posted to Ohanesyan's Instagram page shows at time when Bulls Moving was an active moving company. State...
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
CBS News
3 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teens are facing charges for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested a boy and two girls, all aged 17, around 1:58 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue. They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 25-year-old woman in the 100 block of East 87th Street.
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southwestregionalpublishing.com
30 years isn’t too late to start
(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
cwbchicago.com
Loop nightclub doorman shot and killed co-worker who thought his gun pat-downs were sloppy: prosecutors
A Chicago nightclub doorman shot and killed another club security guard during a fight that started when the victim complained that the doorman was not properly searching arriving customers for guns, prosecutors said. Devontrell Turnipseed was ordered held without bail by Judge Kelly McCarthy during a bond hearing Tuesday. Turnipseed,...
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
Comments / 0