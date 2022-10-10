Read full article on original website
Have You Seen These Montana Law Breakers? The Police Need Help
I'm not sure if it's the change in season, the reduced daylight hours, or if people are just SO bored, they are breaking the law, but there are a few different people that Montana authorities are searching for right now. If you have seen any of these criminals, please contact your local law enforcement.
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
Utah sportsman permit application opens soon
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is opening applications for sportsman permits on October 19 and 8 a.m. According to the DWR, the sportsman permit is Utah’s most prized hunting permit allowing hunters to hunt on almost every unit throughout the state and hunt throughout the hunting season. “If […]
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Utah County Sheriff deputies bust alleged trailer thieves caught on surveillance camera
SPANISH FORK, Utah County, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a Salt Lake City couple seemingly specializing in trailer thefts and the fruits carried therein. Things came together after the sheriff’s office Aug. 31 posted security camera pictures online of the pair...
Sandy Police sting nabs thief who posts items online for sale
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s live by the internet, die by the internet for thieves who fence their stolen booty online. They may or may not know police will engage in the exhausting task of checking cyberland for stolen items “as time allots,” Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger said, checking the various sites like Ebay and local market exchanges, or the voluminous KSL classified ads. “Especially our younger cops, who are so savvy with the internet, Facebook and everything, which I don’t do.”
Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say. Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
Shooting suspect at large in Salt Lake City, one other individual in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Police announced Tuesday evening a 71-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly aiding and abetting the shooter. Police say Thomas Leroy Glasker was arrested for investigation of attempted murder and obstruction of justice. Police say Glasker allegedly aided the 60-year-old shooter by providing the firearm. He also served as the alleged getaway driver.
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
Murray Police seek info on parking garage vandal suspects
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation. Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the […]
Couples across the world using Utah County Clerk’s Office to get married
PROVO, Utah — Couples from around the world have been turning to the Utah County Clerk’s Office for virtual marriages since the beginning of the pandemic. Utah County Clerk Auditor Josh Daniels said that every single day, he is able to watch people’s lives change for the better because of the county’s virtual marriage license offerings.
