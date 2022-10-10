ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owners plan to relocate Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hollywood Casino in Aurora will soon have a new home.

Owner PENN Entertainment plans to build a new casino and hotel near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (Interstate 88) and adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.

The casino would feature 900 slot machines, and 50 live table games.

There will also be a spa, bars, and restaurants as well as meeting space. A Barstool Sportsbook is also planned for the new casino.

The plan reflects a change in the law since the casino first opened in 1993. Casinos back then had to be classified as being riverboats, while landside casinos are now allowed.

Construction could begin next year.

A new casino is also planned to replace the Hollywood Casino Joliet. The plan there calls for a casino in the Rock Run Crossings mixed use development near the I-80/I-55 interchange.

