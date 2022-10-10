ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Person robbed after leaving Boston cannabis shop, attempted robbery also reported 00:21

BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.

Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street.

About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them.

Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

