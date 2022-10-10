Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Loudoun County officers looking for two men in connection to gas station robbery
Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say were involved in a robbery on Wednesday night in Leesburg.
Police: Virginia inmate charged after throwing water on officer
It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Motorist with disabled car struck and killed on I-95; driver charged with DUI
A 61-year-old Springfield man faces drunken driving charges after state police say he struck and killed a motorist with a disabled car on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 35-year-old Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia of Woodbridge, stopped his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of southbound I-95 at the 169 mile marker near Springfield about 3:06 p.m. and got out to investigate, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose in Prince William County
Prince William County Police are addressing how they’re combating fentanyl dangers county-wide days after a teenage boy in Manassas died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the story. MORE: https://bit.ly/3etRaeg.
fredericksburg.today
Multiple bridge projects will cause overnight delays on I-95 near Fredericksburg all week
Multiple bridge projects will cause overnight delays on I-95 near Fredericksburg all week. VDOT has eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, including two Interstate 95 overpasses. To safely complete work, crews will need full traffic stops on both I-95 northbound and southbound between midnight and 3 a.m. this...
24-year-old killed in crash in Woodbridge
It was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Horner Road near Millwood Drive when the driver lost control on a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed over the road's center line, ran off the road and rolled several times.
Witness shares video of NoVa police chase, ending in shots fired
Editor’s Note: The video above contains cell phone footage of the shooting that can be difficult to watch. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County woman is speaking out and sharing a video she took when a wanted man opened fire near police officers. Investigators say Ricardo Singleton led officers on a […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man and a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Fredericksburg.
Inside Nova
Authorities: Ashburn man attempted to smother woman with pillow
An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
WTOP
Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: No charges against police who shot man in Springfield Town Center
The Fairfax County police officers who fatally shot a Reston man at Springfield Town Center in June won’t face any charges, the county’s top prosecutor announced today (Wednesday). An investigation determined that officers Daniel Houtz and Ryan Sheehan reasonably believed that 37-year-old Christian Parker posed a serious, immediate...
