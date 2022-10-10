An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.

