Fauquier County, VA

Fauquier County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Fauquier County, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Motorist with disabled car struck and killed on I-95; driver charged with DUI

A 61-year-old Springfield man faces drunken driving charges after state police say he struck and killed a motorist with a disabled car on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 35-year-old Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia of Woodbridge, stopped his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of southbound I-95 at the 169 mile marker near Springfield about 3:06 p.m. and got out to investigate, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
#State Trooper#Virginia State Police#Tractor#Fauquier Hospital
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Authorities: Ashburn man attempted to smother woman with pillow

An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: No charges against police who shot man in Springfield Town Center

The Fairfax County police officers who fatally shot a Reston man at Springfield Town Center in June won’t face any charges, the county’s top prosecutor announced today (Wednesday). An investigation determined that officers Daniel Houtz and Ryan Sheehan reasonably believed that 37-year-old Christian Parker posed a serious, immediate...
SPRINGFIELD, VA

