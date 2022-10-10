Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Levelland is mourning the loss of an animal control officer killed in a major crash on Thursday. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday morning. Hwy. 385 was reopened around 7:30 p.m. The City of Levelland released...
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
Lubbock man indicted, accused of recording underage victim in gym bathroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of recording a minor in the restroom of a Lubbock gym, according to a police report. Eleazar Singleterry, 39, was arrested September 27. An employee at the gym told police that the victim, a minor, came forward on August 27 and said Singleterry recorded him […]
KCBD
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years
A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
KCBD
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock. Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers found 51-year-old Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Another person suffered minor injuries, LPD said. LPD said the crash was first reported at 4:18 p.m. This is a developing story, please check back with […]
Man indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock bartender who cut him off
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday on several charges and accused of telling a bartender he had “enough bullets for everyone,” after he was cut off for being too intoxicated, according to a police report. Elton Osorio, 24, was arrested June 12 in the 1000 block of 23rd Street. According to the police […]
KCBD
Thursday morning traffic redirected by LPD mapping investigations
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 4700 block of Avenue Q. The following traffic changes will occur:. Northbound travel in the right and center lanes...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. All west bound traffic on 82nd street...
KCBD
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
79-year-old dies in crash near Seagraves, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash Sunday morning in Gaines County near Seagraves city limits, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US Highway 62 at 5:33 a.m. A 2016 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 79-year-old Patricia Aspelund Wingo, was southbound on US 62. A 2015 […]
3-vehicle crash reported on South Loop near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash with three vehicles was reported on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:13 p.m. Details on injuries were not yet available. Photos showed traffic backed up in the westbound lanes. Avoid the area.
Comments / 1