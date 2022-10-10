ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

KCBD

Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Levelland is mourning the loss of an animal control officer killed in a major crash on Thursday. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday morning. Hwy. 385 was reopened around 7:30 p.m. The City of Levelland released...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
KCBD

UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years

A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
KCBD

Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock. Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers found 51-year-old Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
KCBD

Thursday morning traffic redirected by LPD mapping investigations

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 4700 block of Avenue Q. The following traffic changes will occur:. Northbound travel in the right and center lanes...
KCBD

1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. All west bound traffic on 82nd street...
KCBD

Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
