Parents Of Missing Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Receive Disturbing Picture Of Daughter Appearing To Be ‘Injured And Unwell’

The parents of missing Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell have received a disturbing image in which their daughter appears to be “injured and unwell,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 14-year-old's father, David Campbell , said the image they received appeared to show their little girl to be in distress.

Chloe was last seen 10 days ago on September 30. She was spotted leaving a Boulder High School football game and walking along Boulder Creek Trail with two unknown older men.

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men — older men, too old to be in high school,” the teen’s father told CBS. “One of whom was Asian and the other who had a beard.”

Without elaborating on the context of the photo, David said in an interview that “she looked injured and unwell.”

It is not clear whether or not Chloe was intoxicated when she was last seen over a week ago. Since then, however, the Campbells have received a series of alarming and sinister messages regarding their daughter, her safety, and potential whereabouts.

Of the series of messages concerning their daughter, one has alluded that the teen is hiding out several states away in Arizona, while another suggested the teen had perished.

The photo, which was sent from an anonymous source, further raises concerns about the tragic situation and the urgency of returning her safely to her parents.

Chloe's parents have also shared that they have received Snapchat messages claiming to be sent from her. However, the messages are associated with an unknown Snapchat handle that the parents are “not familiar with,” according to David.

“It could be anybody,” remarked the father on the disturbing communication.

Police have confirmed that they “have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true,” regarding the Snapchat correspondence. They failed to mention whether or not they have been able to confirm the photo’s origin or true sender.

Police also added that “investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication,” but did not elaborate on what medication specifically they were referring to.

“She may be with an adult male,” authorities shared while labeling the teen as “at risk.”

David and his wife, Jessica Knape, now fear that their daughter was taken against her will and could potentially be involved in a sex trafficking ring.

The parents are also holding out hope that messages claiming to be from the teen about her decision to run away from home are true, to which they have released a cry for their daughter to return home.

“Chloe, honey, we love you so much. You are not in trouble,” the teen’s mother pled. “If you can come home, boy, just please do. And if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.”

On the sighting and messages from “friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe,” police issued that “this case presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert.”

If you have any information on Chloe Campbell or her disappearance, please contact the Boulder Police Department.