ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Parents Of Missing Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Receive Disturbing Picture Of Daughter Appearing To Be ‘Injured And Unwell’

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNQpb_0iTnTFLN00
mega

The parents of missing Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell have received a disturbing image in which their daughter appears to be “injured and unwell,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 14-year-old's father, David Campbell , said the image they received appeared to show their little girl to be in distress.

Chloe was last seen 10 days ago on September 30. She was spotted leaving a Boulder High School football game and walking along Boulder Creek Trail with two unknown older men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYAEi_0iTnTFLN00
mega

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men — older men, too old to be in high school,” the teen’s father told CBS. “One of whom was Asian and the other who had a beard.”

Without elaborating on the context of the photo, David said in an interview that “she looked injured and unwell.”

It is not clear whether or not Chloe was intoxicated when she was last seen over a week ago. Since then, however, the Campbells have received a series of alarming and sinister messages regarding their daughter, her safety, and potential whereabouts.

Of the series of messages concerning their daughter, one has alluded that the teen is hiding out several states away in Arizona, while another suggested the teen had perished.

The photo, which was sent from an anonymous source, further raises concerns about the tragic situation and the urgency of returning her safely to her parents.

Chloe's parents have also shared that they have received Snapchat messages claiming to be sent from her. However, the messages are associated with an unknown Snapchat handle that the parents are “not familiar with,” according to David.

“It could be anybody,” remarked the father on the disturbing communication.

Police have confirmed that they “have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true,” regarding the Snapchat correspondence. They failed to mention whether or not they have been able to confirm the photo’s origin or true sender.

Police also added that “investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication,” but did not elaborate on what medication specifically they were referring to.

“She may be with an adult male,” authorities shared while labeling the teen as “at risk.”

David and his wife, Jessica Knape, now fear that their daughter was taken against her will and could potentially be involved in a sex trafficking ring.

The parents are also holding out hope that messages claiming to be from the teen about her decision to run away from home are true, to which they have released a cry for their daughter to return home.

“Chloe, honey, we love you so much. You are not in trouble,” the teen’s mother pled. “If you can come home, boy, just please do. And if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.”

On the sighting and messages from “friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe,” police issued that “this case presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert.”

If you have any information on Chloe Campbell or her disappearance, please contact the Boulder Police Department.

Comments / 226

Jessaca Petrero
2d ago

Good old Boulder CO back at it again! wasn't their screw-ups on the Ramsey case enough??? What are they talking about....they can't make an Amber Alert because it doesn't fit the criteria yet???? An underaged person vanished!!!

Reply(10)
179
Wami
2d ago

this is ridiculous she was found before this story was released 18hrs ago she ran away and was found Monday

Reply(26)
146
Letty
2d ago

I hope your child is safely returned … my 14 yo just leaves randomly in the middle of the night NOT KNOWING WHAT DANGER SHE CAN RUN INTO. I pray she listens to me and open her eyes NOTHING GOOD HAPPENS IN NIGHT WEE HOURS.

Reply(33)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away from her home, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Her family had warned that she was a “high...
BOULDER, CO
People

Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game

Chloe Campbell is now undergoing a medical evaluation and is with her parents, police confirmed Monday Chloe Campbell is back with her family after disappearing following a high school football game, authorities announced Monday. The 14-year-old, who is from Boulder, Colorado, was found at a home in Thornton — a city that is roughly 30 minutes away — the Boulder Police Department said in a statement via its website. "While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Society
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears

Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Missing Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Her Husband That She 'Got Off Course'

Kathleen Patterson was hiking for the first time on an Arizona trail when she disappeared An Arizona hiker who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead after telling her husband she "got off course." The body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, was recovered on Wednesday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, she was found deceased by a volunteer searcher off-trail in the Spur Cross Conservation Area," it continued. Authorities do not suspect foul play and detectives are investigating the death, MCSO...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unwell#Sex Trafficking#Radaronline Com#Boulder High School#Cbs#Asian
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested

MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
PARKER COUNTY, TX
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

94K+
Followers
2K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy