Bella Hadid Bares Her Toned Tummy In The Tiniest Crop Top For Milan Fashion Week

If there’s one supermodel everyone’s been talking about lately, it’s Bella Hadid. The brunette beauty has been strutting down every Fashion Week runway it seems—from New York to Milan.

Although the most buzz-worthy look might’ve been her sprayed-on runway dress in Paris, we’re still thinking about the truly tiny crop top she wore the week before on the catwalk in Italy!

Bella Hadid showed off her toned tummy in the tiniest (and most sheer!) crop top during the courrèges Spring/Summer 23 fashion show in Milan. The brunette beauty wowed in the crop top and crystallized jeans with a denim jacket tied around her waist.

And shoes? None. They dangled from her wrist like an accessory as she walked down the sandy runway. TBH this look brought us back to summer—and made us want to find a beach asap (or, at least—attempt to manifest a vacation).

This is just one of many recent jaw-dropping looks for the 25-year-old model. Bella wowed during New York Fashion week alongside her older sister, Gigi Hadid, when both sisters strutted down the Tom Ford Spring 2023 catwalk. Both gorgeous sisters stunned in full ‘70s glam looks that served major Studio 54 vibes in sequined gowns with sultry cutout details, crimped hairstyles, and glowing makeup.

Bella also wowed during the first-ever Vogue World: New York fashion show, which took place as part of New York Fashion Week to celebrate the publication’s 130th anniversary. Bella walked the runway in a showstopping ‘fit: a crackled silver voluminous A-line metallic dress with an asymmetric hemline. Other A-listers on the runway included Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, who stunned in a silver lattice midi dress and oversized grungy black boots.