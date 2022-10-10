ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridge defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap

Katie McCaffrey and Erin Conroy scored twice as Ridge, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 7-1 in Bridgewater. Sana Halthore and Caroline Bailey also had a goal and an assist for Ridge (12-1-2). Daniela Valli made eight saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (5-10) while Ava Sabella scored its lone
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game's midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mount St. Dominic defeats Koinonia - Field hockey recap

Brooke Proscia, Sara Tortoriello, and Anabella DiGiovanni lifted Mount St. Dominic to a 3-0 win against Koinonia in Caldwell. Mount St. Dominic (4-8) led 2-0 at halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Bella LaCapra and Finola Giblin combined to make four saves for the shutout. Koinonia fell
CALDWELL, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Clifton defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, moved to 11-0-1 thanks to a 6-0 victory over Wayne Hills in Wayne. Clifton has allowed just one goal in its last six contests. Wayne Hills dropped to 6-4-2.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Passaic Valley - Field hockey recap

Marisa Schoenberg paced River Dell with two goals in its 4-0 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Amelia Woelfel and Evanna Daibes added one goal each in the victory.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap

Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3).
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Augustyniak’s OT goal pushes Lyndhurst past Secaucus

Lexi Augustyniak scored two goals, one an overtime game-winner, to push Lyndhurst to a 2-1 win over Secaucus, in Secaucus. Mackenzie Sibello made four saves for Lyndhurst (8-5-1). Gabriella Torrillo scored for Secaucus (5-6-1) while Mykailla Harper recorded six saves.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

