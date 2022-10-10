Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey's Only Goth ClubOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
“Through Women’s Eyes” On View At Atrium Art Gallery, MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Holiday Donations Needed for Local Senior CitizensProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 7 Ridge defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap
Katie McCaffrey and Erin Conroy scored twice as Ridge, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 7-1 in Bridgewater. Sana Halthore and Caroline Bailey also had a goal and an assist for Ridge (12-1-2). Daniela Valli made eight saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (5-10) while Ava Sabella scored its lone...
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Mount St. Dominic defeats Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Brooke Proscia, Sara Tortoriello, and Anabella DiGiovanni lifted Mount St. Dominic to a 3-0 win against Koinonia in Caldwell. Mount St. Dominic (4-8) led 2-0 at halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Bella LaCapra and Finola Giblin combined to make four saves for the shutout. Koinonia fell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
No. 16 North Hunterdon edges out No. 18 Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Zoey Zahorchak had seven saves as North Hunterdon, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated No. 18 Phillipsburg 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Lauren Masters and Brooke Cahill had goals for North Hunterdon (11-4) with Sara Roberts and Maggie Sampson tallying an assist each. Jill Miller (9-4) had the only...
East Brunswick over South Plainfield - Field hockey recap
Samantha Arnold, Anna Sawicki, and Grace Smutko all scored goals, lifting East Brunswick to a 3-0 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Prisha Dhruve added an assist for the Bears, who are now 10-3 on the season. South Plainfield fell to 9-6 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Field hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough blanks Hunterdon Central
Kaitlyn Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Hillsborough, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Hillsborough. The Raiders (12-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Lauren Flynn added on a goal and an assist while Rebecca Gear and Hailey Vogt each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
No. 10 Clifton defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, moved to 11-0-1 thanks to a 6-0 victory over Wayne Hills in Wayne. Clifton has allowed just one goal in its last six contests. Wayne Hills dropped to 6-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
River Dell over Passaic Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg paced River Dell with two goals in its 4-0 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Amelia Woelfel and Evanna Daibes added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap
Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
Girls soccer: Augustyniak’s OT goal pushes Lyndhurst past Secaucus
Lexi Augustyniak scored two goals, one an overtime game-winner, to push Lyndhurst to a 2-1 win over Secaucus, in Secaucus. Mackenzie Sibello made four saves for Lyndhurst (8-5-1). Gabriella Torrillo scored for Secaucus (5-6-1) while Mykailla Harper recorded six saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup 1st round games, Oct. 13
Joaquin Niehenke buried a second-half penalty kick to push top-seeded and No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, Seton Hall Prep, to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Bloomfield, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in West Orange. The Pirates (12-2) will face eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0