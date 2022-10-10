ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Laliberte’s Case Continued Until December 2

Fall River City Councilor Pam Laliberte was in district court this morning to be arraigned on charges she harrassed a Westport woman and intimidated witnesses in the case. Defense attorney Frank Camera has filed a motion to dismiss the charges and the case was continued until December 2nd. “I think...
FALL RIVER, MA
Election 2022; Should Fall River Become a Member of the MBTA?

FRCMedia is publishing stories of candidates and referendum questions in the November 8 State Election. Today’s entry features the only local referendum on the ballot…asking voters whether Fall River should become a member of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). You can view our complete interview with the...
FALL RIVER, MA

