ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Newfield, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Ola
NJ.com

No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap

Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap

Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap

Mia McConnell struck first while Peyton Ryan added insurance as Collingswood won at home, 2-0, over Haddonfield. Ryan and Marly Musciano each dished an assist for Collingswood (10-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Chloe Wright stopped seven shots to receive the shutout. Haddonfield is now 8-6. The...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech. The N.J. High School...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy