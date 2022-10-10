Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
Grogan’s fourth quarter goal finishes West Deptford comeback - Field hockey recap
Gabrielle Grogan scored in the fourth quarter, helping finish off a comeback, 3-2 victory for West Deptford over Haddon Township in West Deptford. Natalie McGivern and Julia Stewart each scored in the second quarter to level things up for the Golden Eagles, who are now 10-2-1 on the year. Megan...
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for 2nd round, Oct. 13
Paige Seitz scored before the break as eighth-seeded Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over ninth-seeded Brick Memorial in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Toms River South (7-3-1) will play at top-seeded Freehold Township in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Delaine Wilkenson stopped eight shots while...
Egg Harbor edges Hammonton in double overtime - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Biersbach knocked in his second goal of the day in double overtime as Egg Harbor won on the road, 2-1, over Hammonton. Biersbach staked Egg Harbor (12-3) to a 1-0 lead at halftime while Brett Barnes stopped 10 shots to preserve the win. Carter Bailey knotted the score at...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeats Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap
Keziah Thankachan had two goals and an assist as West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeated Hamilton West 4-2 in Hamilton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (3-10) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ishita Balpande also made eight saves while Alexis Contes tallied a goal and an assist.
No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
Cedar Creek overcomes Azille hat trick, defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Despite a hat-trick from Lower Cape May’s Devon Azille, balanced scoring allowed Cedar Creek to notch a 4-3 victory over Lower in Lower Township. Josh DiFilippo, Jarion Gomez, Conner Fetzer, and Elias Morale all scored for the Pirates, who are now 4-7-3. Despite the brilliance of Azille, Lower Cape...
Girls volleyball: Donovan Catholic serves up straight-set win over Pinelands
Donovan Catholic has been there. Just yesterday, the Griffins saw one of their better players (Carly Bowbliss) fall to an injury in the middle of a game. As a teammate, coach or spectator, it’s never easy seeing someone go down, especially as the contest just began. On Thursday, Donovan...
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 14 Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Field hockey recap
Mia Pancoast scored twice, lifting Ocean City - No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 3-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Ocean City. Julia Neff added a goal and Tricia Nicoletti chipped in with two assists for the Raiders, who are now 8-2-2 on the year.
Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap
Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
Collingswood over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Mia McConnell struck first while Peyton Ryan added insurance as Collingswood won at home, 2-0, over Haddonfield. Ryan and Marly Musciano each dished an assist for Collingswood (10-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Chloe Wright stopped seven shots to receive the shutout. Haddonfield is now 8-6. The...
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech. The N.J. High School...
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
