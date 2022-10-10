Read full article on original website
Related
McLeod Farms offers fall fun for all ages
MCBEE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for a great time during the fall season, McLeod Farms in McBee has plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. “We love it here. You can go and see like the antiques, and there’s a restaurant,” said Isabel Trapp of Camden, South Carolina. “And go to the […]
coladaily.com
Tombo Grille celebrates 20 years in business
Tombo Grille is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this week under the ownership of Gini Mason and Len Henderson. Customers are invited to join the owners and staff to wine and dine with a special anniversary cocktail, food, and festive restaurant décor. “We are proud of what we have seen...
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
WIS-TV
WIS’ Rick Henry talks serious trash ahead of annual peanut eating contest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year WIS’ Rick Henry is in it to win it at the South Carolina State Fair boiled peanut eating contest. “So, I know all about peanuts,” citing his grandfather’s farm and years of experience as reasons why he’s favored to win this year’s competition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakemurraynews.net
Mullikin promoted to 9th-degree black belt
South Carolina Floodwater Commission chair honored in Texas. Dr. Tom Mullikin, chairman of the S.C. Floodwater Commission and a member of the S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), earned high martial arts laurels when he was promoted to 9th-degree black belt by the High Dan Board, TEXAS MARTIAL ARTS, last week. The ranking, officially dated Oct. 1, was conferred Oct. 6 during ceremonies at the National Sport Karate Museum in Houston, Texas.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business. "My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
Over-the-counter hearing aids available Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will change the way those impacted by hearing loss receive care. Starting Monday, Oct. 17, over-the-counter hearing aids will become available for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. According to the U.S. Department of...
FDA・
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Gray Collegiate Academy’s new athletic complex is nearing completion
Gray Collegiate Academy on Leaphart Road in West Columbia is building a new Football/Soccer stadium. The complex will include a field turf, press box, and lights, according to Todd Helms, Gray’s founder. The full complex consists of a new science wing with six new classrooms with two college-level chemistry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
thelakemurraynews.net
Students host Lexington District One School Board Candidate Forum
Students from the Center for Law and Global Policy Development at River Bluff High School will host “Your Vote. Your Democracy. A Night with Lexington District One School Board Candidates” on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the River Cafe at RBHS. Nine of the 11 school...
Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247
Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
kool1027.com
Mount Moriah Hosting Memorial Concert
On behalf of Future Youth Leaders Society, Inc and the Raekisha A. Masslieno Education Fund, Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Camden announces the first ever R.A.M Memorial Gospel Concert! This concert aims to celebrate Ms. Raekisha A Masslieno’s love for gospel music and education. Bring your family, friends, cousins,...
WIS-TV
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Roaches, broken water piping, and leaking wastewater have been the reality for some mobile home residents in the small Lexington County town of South Congaree. WIS visited the mobile homes in September, they were found off dirt roads in two different parks located in the heart...
Comments / 0