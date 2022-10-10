COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO