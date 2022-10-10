ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Local Nonprofit Grants Wishes For Veterans In Jenks

Four veterans had their wishes fulfilled on Thursday by Soldier's Wish. Soldier's Wish helps veterans, active-duty service members, and their families financially and by connecting them with other resources that can help them. Events like this also offer the chance to connect with others in similar situations. Stephen Starbuck is...
JENKS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

LIHEAP application window opens Dec. 1

TAHLEQUAH – With the colder months looming, many Cherokee Nation citizens will be requesting or renewing application for help to pay energy bills through LIHEAP, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The Cherokee Nation has submitted its annual plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery

The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

90 Days Later: Water woes continue for Bixby family

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — In the 30 years that he's lived at his home, George Shafer says the longest he's ever had to go without water due to low pressure was one week. This year, that record got blown out of the water. We first learned about the Shafer's...
BIXBY, OK
KOCO

Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
CUSHING, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK

