news9.com
Local Nonprofit Grants Wishes For Veterans In Jenks
Four veterans had their wishes fulfilled on Thursday by Soldier's Wish. Soldier's Wish helps veterans, active-duty service members, and their families financially and by connecting them with other resources that can help them. Events like this also offer the chance to connect with others in similar situations. Stephen Starbuck is...
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
Mom Disappointed In Lack Of Paraprofessionals At Tulsa Public Schools
Laura Robinson and her husband have seven adult children and enjoyed being empty nesters, until Joshua came into their lives when he was just four months old. "Josh changed all that and we wouldn't change that for the world,” Robinson said. Joshua is now nine and has Spastic Quadriplegic...
News On 6
TPS Board Member Frustrated With Administration Communication
TULSA, Okla. - Another Tulsa School Board member is frustrated with the district's administration and fellow board members. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live downtown with the story.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
cherokeephoenix.org
LIHEAP application window opens Dec. 1
TAHLEQUAH – With the colder months looming, many Cherokee Nation citizens will be requesting or renewing application for help to pay energy bills through LIHEAP, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The Cherokee Nation has submitted its annual plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....
FOX23 Investigates: is that remote job posting legitimate or a scam?
TULSA, Okla. — The pandemic has made remote positions more common across dozens of industries. You’ll find a large amount of remote positions online, but how do you know it’s legitimate?. FOX23 launched an investigation after learning about a sophisticated scheme that was stealing people’s identities.
TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures
A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
news9.com
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
KTUL
90 Days Later: Water woes continue for Bixby family
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — In the 30 years that he's lived at his home, George Shafer says the longest he's ever had to go without water due to low pressure was one week. This year, that record got blown out of the water. We first learned about the Shafer's...
news9.com
Father Of Parkland Mass Shooting Victim To Visit Tulsa On Gun Violence Awareness Tour
Jury deliberations begin on Wednesday in Florida to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of killing 17 people in a school shooting in 2018. The father of one of those victims won't be in the courtroom though. Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in the Parkland...
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
KOCO
Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact
CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
