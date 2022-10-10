Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAFF
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
WAFF
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
WAFF
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Three Outdoor Warning Sirens Out of Service in Madison County
The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.
WAFF
Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
25-year-old Hazel Green man dies in motorcycle crash
One person was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to authorities.
WAFF
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WAFF
Blue Mass held for first responders in Huntsville
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike. Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges. Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges. Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: The words of a fighter. Updated: 8 hours ago. Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: The words of...
