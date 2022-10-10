ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
HARVEST, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Glendale#Accident#Huntsville Fire Rescue#Hf R#Waff
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Blue Mass held for first responders in Huntsville

34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike. Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges. Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges. Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: The words of a fighter. Updated: 8 hours ago. Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: The words of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy