WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Taking Drugs at Manitowoc Factory
A man was taken into police custody Monday evening after reportedly taking drugs at a Manitowoc factory. According to police reports, officers and EMS were sent to the factory at 5:45 p.m. EMS aided a 55-year-old man who was reported to be disoriented and confused. Officers were informed of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
Deputies arrest man after chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Tuesday after they said he led them on a chase outside Beaver Dam. Officials said a deputy tried to stop the 33-year-old driver after he was seen driving 89 mph in a 65 mph on US Highway 151. Officials said the man initially did stop but sped away...
nbc15.com
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 milwaukee teen, three fdl residents arrested following vehicle chase
A 16 year old driver from Milwaukee and three passengers from Fond du Lac were arrested following a vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 4pm Sunday when a police officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of First Street and Military Road and ended when a Sheriff’s squad rammed the vehicle and other squads blocked the vehicle in. A stolen firearm was found in the car along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the driver a 20 year old man, 34 year old woman and 16 year old boy all from Fond du Lac were also taken into custody.
discoverhometown.com
Hartford (WI) police blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford Police Department. A vehicle was observed at WIllowbrook Park with a 28-year-old man sleeping in it on Oct. 6. The suspect was a felon and a gun was located in plain view. Probation officials placed a hold on the suspect and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, Fentanyl, and an additional loaded pistol magazine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police
MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 11, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtmj.com
Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side
MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
