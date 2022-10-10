Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Additional showers into Wednesday
After an initial offering of storms on Tuesday night, there will be two more windows that bring the rain opportunity. In the hours leading up to sunrise, we’ll have a band of rain slide through. This brings some steady light rain through for about 90 minutes to two hours over any one place.
KAAL-TV
Spotty storms lead off on/off rain
A broken line of storms is expected to develop along a cold front advancing from the west. This activity arrives locally after 9 PM and exits by about 2 AM. Some miss the this activity but with the storms that do get going, the late season scenario will be more favorable to see some small hail form and the already gusty wind will be more easily enhanced. It’s not a widespread severe weather scenario but there is something worth watching.
The worst is yet to come: More rain bombs to strike Victoria threatening even more homes after hundreds of properties went underwater - here's what you need to know
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Victoria could be hit with further blasts of rain in the coming days as at least 1,000 homes are inundated or cut off by floodwaters. Despite easing conditions and a predicted days-long reprieve from wet weather, floodwaters are expected to rise further in the coming hours and the ground is 'incredibly wet'.
