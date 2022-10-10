A broken line of storms is expected to develop along a cold front advancing from the west. This activity arrives locally after 9 PM and exits by about 2 AM. Some miss the this activity but with the storms that do get going, the late season scenario will be more favorable to see some small hail form and the already gusty wind will be more easily enhanced. It’s not a widespread severe weather scenario but there is something worth watching.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO