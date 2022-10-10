Read full article on original website
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
KULR8
Former Montana State receiver Kevin Kassis signed by Seahawks to practice squad
BOZEMAN — The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Montana State wide receiver Kevin Kassis, the NFL team announced Wednesday. Kassis joins the Seahawks about a month and a half after they waived him as part of their roster cuts from 80 to 53 players. He signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May.
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of...
KULR8
Fromberg Football flying again with a new sense of pride
FROMBERG- Football is back in Fromberg. Last year, the school joined with Joliet at a co-op due to low numbers. This season, the Falcons are back in their red and white, back playing 6-man football, and back representing their town under the lights. "It's close to home, feels good to...
KULR8
Ellie Denny, sister of Christine, becomes Carroll's first 2023 signee; Helena High standout Alex Bullock gives commitment
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team jump-started its 2023 recruiting class in the last two weeks, signing a player with a familiar last name and picking up a verbal commitment from another. Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Saints All-American Christine Denny, signed on the final day...
Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Utah Tries to Defend Home Turf vs. No. 7 USC
The Utes have won 22 of their past 23 games played in Salt Lake City.
KULR8
Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"
BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different. "We've gotten so...
Yardbarker
BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas
The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
Mid-term season grades for USC with college football TV analyst Greg McElroy
ESPN college football television analyst Greg McElroy handed out “mid-term grades” for USC’s 2022 season. We give out a report card here at Trojans Wire after every USC football game, and you will want to see what we said after the Washington State game. McElroy offered his own grade for USC for the first six games of this season. He had plenty to say about Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, and the whole operation at Heritage Hall.
