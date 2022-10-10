ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of...
CHICAGO, IL
KULR8

Fromberg Football flying again with a new sense of pride

FROMBERG- Football is back in Fromberg. Last year, the school joined with Joliet at a co-op due to low numbers. This season, the Falcons are back in their red and white, back playing 6-man football, and back representing their town under the lights. "It's close to home, feels good to...
FROMBERG, MT
KULR8

Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"

BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different. "We've gotten so...
BILLINGS, MT
Yardbarker

BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas

The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mid-term season grades for USC with college football TV analyst Greg McElroy

ESPN college football television analyst Greg McElroy handed out “mid-term grades” for USC’s 2022 season. We give out a report card here at Trojans Wire after every USC football game, and you will want to see what we said after the Washington State game. McElroy offered his own grade for USC for the first six games of this season. He had plenty to say about Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, and the whole operation at Heritage Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA

