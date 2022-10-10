Read full article on original website
Related
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
Idaho College Ranks One of the Worst in America for Your Money…
I’m sure nowadays people (mostly) don’t think college is worth it anyway... but who’s to say?. One thing is undeniable, though, going to college means you will spend a lot of money. And after college, you’ll likely be paying off hefty student loans for years to come — you know — depending on what our government randomly decides to do or not do...
Are Alligators Lurking In One of Idaho’s Wackiest Attractions?
If the last coupling strikes you as a major mismatch, hang on a sec. To Answer the Question, Yes. Alligators are, in fact, lurking in one of Idaho's wackiest tourist attractions. But! But! But! It's only because they live there!. Say what?!. It's 100% true. For several decades, the 75-80...
Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate. During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Man Finds Monstrous Elk Skull While Foraging For Mushrooms
Unfortunately, it seems as though a hunter didn’t get to experience of taking down such a majestic beast. The cause of death seems to be unknown, but one Montana man stumbled upon the remains of this old bull near Troy, Montana, while searching for mushrooms after a controlled burn last spring.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
This High-Fence Bull Elk Could Break an SCI World Record. It Scores More Than 648 Inches
A freakishly huge bull elk that was killed on a high-fence ranch in southeastern Idaho could potentially set a new world record in Safari Club International’s Record Book. Brian Dhooghe harvested the bull from Broadmouth Canyon Ranch, and he brought the meat from the animal into Bay City Sausage in Aberdeen, Washington, to be processed last week.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Montana Woman Makes World News For All The Wrong Reasons
Here in Montana, hunting is a way of life. For generations, Montanans have fed their families with wild game, however, a Montana woman has made world news for mistaking a domesticated dog for a wolf. The husky was one of several that had been released into the woods. Many of...
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0