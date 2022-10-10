ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

406mtsports.com

Griz recruiting roundup: UM coaches make offers during bye week

MISSOULA — Following the Montana Grizzlies’ 28-20 Week 5 football victory over Idaho State, it was the consensus that their Week 6 bye couldn’t have come at a better time. It’d offer the opportunity to heal up and watch film following an underwhelming performance. But when...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana Grizzlies football delivers thoughts on FCS playoff format

MISSOULA – A debate that’s been going on forever in college football: Do you prefer the FCS or FBS postseason format?. For those unfamiliar, the FBS plays in bowl games following the season. Based upon their regular-season records, schools are invited to a single game sponsored by a corporate company with a monetary payout going to the winner. As for the FCS, it’s a bracket format with 24 teams playing to win a championship. Win and move on, lose and go home.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man reported missing out of Missoula possibly in Spokane, WA

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington. A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8. He is described as...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

How To Pronounce Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge In Salish

After a dedication ceremony with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes on Indigenous People's Day 2022 which saw Missoula's iconic Higgins Street Bridge officially renamed as Grizzly Beartracks Bridge, many Montanans are wondering... How do I pronounce this thing?. I was wondering myself, so I asked the Missoula subreddit r/missoula:
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On

I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Mullan Rd. in Missoula reopened after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert from Missoula County says eastbound traffic on Mullan Rd. is being turned around and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. The Missoula Police Department reports there is a vehicle v. motorcycle accident in the area of Great Northern Ave. First responders are on...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

In nationwide protest against Queerphobia, Griz students call out UM

A small crowd of about 20 students gathered in the area between the University Center and the Mansfield Library to join a national protest at midday Tuesday. Across the country, other colleges were doing the same on their own campuses in a demonstration against religious discrimination toward Queer people called Strike Out Queerphobia. Staff members such as Director of New Student Success Devin Carpenter and Director of Inclusive Excellence Salena Beaumont Hill were also present, standing and listening within the crowd.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions

Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
MONTANA STATE

