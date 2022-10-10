Read full article on original website
MSUB men crack GNAC win column in soccer; jacket women tie
Callum Bryan and Ryan Hanley scored goals Thursday afternoon as the Montana State Billings men cracked the win column in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference soccer standings with a 2-0 triumph over Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington. Bryan scored in the 43rd minute and Hanley in the 84th minute...
Rocky Mountain College women's cross country ranked No. 25 in NAIA Top 25
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's cross country team was ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Thursday. The ranking was determined by votes from a panel of coaches representing each of the NAIA's conferences or groups. The Battlin' Bears replaced Oklahoma City to be the only new school listed compared to the previous poll.
Fromberg Football flying again with a new sense of pride
FROMBERG- Football is back in Fromberg. Last year, the school joined with Joliet at a co-op due to low numbers. This season, the Falcons are back in their red and white, back playing 6-man football, and back representing their town under the lights. "It's close to home, feels good to...
MSU Billings women's golf finishes fall season at WWU Invitational
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women's golf team closed out its fall season with a disappointing finish Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational. The Yellowjackets finished last among the invite's 16 teams as they struggled to a two-day score of 692 to finish 116-over par for...
Billings West has dominant showing at Billings City cross-country meet
BILLINGS--The Billings City cross country meet happened today at Amend Park. It was the last meet of the regular season before state. The girls were up first. It was a beautiful day at Amend Park out on the course. West's Taylee Chirrick came out fast and grabbed the lead about five minutes into the race. The Senior High cheerleaders kept the runners' spirits up and it was Chirrick with the individual win for the girls with a time of 19:12. Her sister TJ also finished in the top five.
'We all have it in us.' Laurel Lady Locos begin pursuit of fourth straight state title
LAUREL- Laurel girls soccer begins their pursuit of a fourth consecutive State A girls soccer title this weekend in Whitefish. Before they embark on their final postseason together, the Lady Locos upperclassman spoke with SWX and reflected on their time playing for the purple and gold, and they give some insight on what that pursuit of a 4-peat means to them.
Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"
We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different.
Billings Fire Department host station tours for 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week marks the longest-running health initiative: its the 100 Annual Fire Prevention week across the U.S. After two years in a virtual setting, the Billings Fire Department is bringing back in-person station tours, just in time for centennial Fire Prevention Week. This year, firefighters are sharing...
United Way of Yellowstone County Hosts Sock Donation Drive for Homeless
BILLINGS, Mont. - This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter. Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had...
Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary announces passing of one of their wolves
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of one of their two wolves, Ginny. According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program. They were transferred to YWS in 2019...
Moose wandering around Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose is wandering around Billings city limits, according to police. The following is a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department:. "As many of you are aware there is currently a young bull moose residing within the City limits. Patrol Officers responded to multiple calls yesterday and did their best to keep the moose from entering areas where there were a lot of people on foot, but an animal this large is hard to entice to only go where we want him to go, and continually pressuring him only adds to his stress. The Police Department would prefer to allow the moose to find his own way out of town and are asking the public's help in allowing this to happen. Moose can be dangerous when frightened or cornered so please keep a safe distance away. FWP is also aware of the situation. Thank you in advance for everyone's cooperation with this."
Billings firefighters responding to electrical fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a residence fire in the Heights. The Billings Fire Department reports crews are responding to the 600 block of Tabriz Dr. for an electrical fire. We will provide updates as they become available.
Paint the Mall in Pink impacts cancer survivor model participants
BILLINGS, Mont. - Pack the Mall in Pink is planning a return to the Rimrock Mall to shed new light on Breast Cancer Awareness. Kim Allbright-Heath was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2017, but despite the partial mastectomy, radiation treatment and medicine, Allbright-Heath feels grateful for the community cancer has given her.
N. 27th Street reopens in Billings after train crashed into pedestrian
UPDATE: OCT. 12 AT 7:30 A.M. Sgt. Eric Schnelbach with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the train vs. pedestrian crash that happened in Billings Tuesday night happened on North Twenty-eighth Street and Montana Avenue. Schnelbach said the train was going 15 to 20-miles-per-hour when it hit the...
COVID infections and hospitalizations decrease; seven added to Yellowstone County death toll
The following is a press release sent to KULR-8 from RiverStone Health:. Billings, MT – RiverStone Health has received confirmation that seven more Yellowstone County residents succumbed to COVID-19 illness, bringing the county’s death toll to 587 people since the pandemic began in March 2020. Tragic as the...
