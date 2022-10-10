Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban does not want Alabama’s Will Reichard focused on missed kicks, calls him an ‘assassin’
Alabama had not had a consistent placekicker in the Nick Saban era since Jeremy Shelley in 2012. Will Reichard, a senior, has brought that level of consistency to the Crimson Tide. He arrived in Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School. Reichard sustained a hip flexor injury in 2019, but he rebounded to have a perfect season in 2020. People gushed over the Crimson Tide’s explosive offense under Steve Sarkisian, but Reichard made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder against Georgia. He also made all 84 PAT attempts, assisting the Tide to a national championship.
tdalabamamag.com
The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup
The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok
If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o expresses his excitement about facing Tennessee
Alabama offensive Tyler Steen faced his former team in week four of the season as the Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now, another Tide standout is about to face its former program. Before last year, Henry To’oto’o was on the opposite end of the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. Nick Saban recruited him in 2019 to play for the Crimson Tide, but the California native chose the University of Tennessee. He became an impactful player for the Volunteers; however, he finished winless in two attempts against Alabama. To’oto’o earned his first victory cigar in 2021 with the Tide getting a 52-24 win over the Vols.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
tdalabamamag.com
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show
With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Bryce Young is on a ‘pitch count’ in preparing for Tennessee
Alabama fans got some positive news on Bryce Young in Wednesday’s presser from Coach Nick Saban. The junior quarterback did not play against Texas A&M because of an AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder. He suffered the mishap during the second quarter versus Arkansas. According to Saban, Young...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football begins prep work for Tennessee matchup
Alabama football is preparing for a marquee matchup against Tennessee this weekend. On Tuesday, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide started prep work for the Volunteers. Both teams enter Saturday’s game undefeated with potential College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee has yet to defeat the Tide in the Saban era.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game
Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery From Alabama football Tuesday Practice ahead of Tennessee
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday ahead of its matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos are courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Tennessee
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Tennessee, and he updated injuries to Bryce Young and Jaylen Moody. Saban’s full press conference an be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN College GameDay to cover Alabama-Tennessee game
Alabama and Tennessee are both undefeated in this rivalry matchup for the first time since 1989. The Crimson Tide travels to Neyland Stadium on Saturday to face the Volunteers. ESPN’s College GameDay did Alabama’s meeting against Texas during week two, and the crew is excited for the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. According to Kirk Herbstreit, the GameDay crew will be in Knoxville (Tenn.) for a top-10 matchup between Alabama and Tennessee.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 4-Star DE target Rueben Bain announces top six schools
Rueben Bain released his top six schools Wednesday via Twitter. Bain is a product of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Florida product listed Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Miami and Oklahoma in his top six. Bain has multiple...
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback?
Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback? https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/11/jalen-milroe-alabama-beat-tennessee-quarterback-starting/">. The hope for Alabama football fans versus Tennessee is having Bryce Young return as the starting quarterback. He did not play against Texas A&M because of a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Nick Saban told reporters the...
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
tdalabamamag.com
Deontae Lawson continues strong outings for Alabama at linebacker
Alabama is hopeful to have Jaylen Moody (kidney) back at weakside linebacker this week. The senior did not dress out or play versus Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban wants everyone in for the Tennessee matchup, but he has been pleased with a young player if Moody cannot go. Deontae Lawson, a redshirt freshman, pushed Moody throughout preseason camp. He nearly took a starting job from the veteran, but Moody edged out Lawson.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers rising 2023 DB Tyler Scott
Tyler Scott reported an offer from Alabama football Monday after visiting the Crimson Tide over the weekend. Scott attends Pebblebrook High School in Georgia, and he garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds 30 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami and others. The Georgia...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs made Paul Hornung Honor Roll for TAMU performance
Alabama football received an offensive blessing from the NCAA transfer portal in back-to-back years. After having Jameson Williams as a wide receiver in 2021, Jahmyr Gibbs came to Tuscaloosa as a running back. He has brought explosive playmaking abilities from Georgia Tech to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Gibbs has the Crimson Tide...
