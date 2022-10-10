Happy Monday above average temperatures are continuing this week thanks to tropical moisture South of us

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Friends we have a warm and cloudy day ahead with a small chance of rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone. A chance of rain still remains for us here in Kern County as an area of Low-Pressure South of us continues to hang out. This will bring a 10%-20% of rain for mountain areas as well as deserts for most of this week and into the weekend.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready for another warm day ahead with a small chance of rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone, another warm day ahead with temperatures six degrees above seasonal norm. We have an area of Low-Pressure South of us sending tropical moisture back into Southern California. This will bring a small chance of rain and thunderstorms for desert and mountain communities.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Going Underground Records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he visits one of Bakersfield's underground hot spots, Going Underground Records. Going Underground was once Bakersfield's only vinyl record shop and is now a tourist stop for many travelers all over the world. The store is known for having great records and rare finds, while also showcasing some Bakersfield music history on its very own walls.
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rtands.com
CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
Bakersfield Now
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
KGET 17
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
Kern agriculture brought in a bumper crop of county revenue in 2021
The Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards has released the 2021 Kern County Agricultural Crop Report.
Bakersfield Now
Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield
Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
The search for Razzle continues
One sighting led to a moment of hope for the community, a painted Shetland pony found along the road in Shafter Tuesday morning.
Inside look at George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonder
Halloween is all about the weird, the strange, the spooky, and you can get all that and more at George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonder. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann got a sneak peek.
Bakersfield Californian
It's game on for new Dave & Buster's opening Monday
Patience has paid off for Bakersfield this year. After much discussion on social media (and actual construction), we welcomed our first Cracker Barrel and, come Monday, our own Dave & Buster's. This may have felt like a long time coming for a city that often feels like it just misses...
Ridgecrest mayor’s race focused on the future
Voters in Ridgecrest will be choosing between two candidates, Former Ridgecrest City Council member Thomas Wiknich, and the incumbent mayor, Eric Bruen.
Bakersfield Californian
Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield
Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
How much voter fraud has there actually been in Kern County?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Only about one third of ballots that go out come back. That’s when county officials start looking for fraud, ensuring votes are properly cast. They do this by validating a voter’s signature. And while there may be concern voting by mail could lead to fraud, officials say cheating is very difficult. […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Dat Krew Academy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson, the members of Dat Kew Academy, and Dat Krew Academy founder Luther Gray as they dance in the studio and talk about the meanings of dance and life. Dat Krew Academy is a performing arts program that caters to troubled, at-risk, and inner-city youth.
Comments / 0