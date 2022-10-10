ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Happy Monday above average temperatures are continuing this week thanks to tropical moisture South of us

By Bryan Gallo, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 2 days ago
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Going Underground Records

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he visits one of Bakersfield's underground hot spots, Going Underground Records. Going Underground was once Bakersfield's only vinyl record shop and is now a tourist stop for many travelers all over the world. The store is known for having great records and rare finds, while also showcasing some Bakersfield music history on its very own walls.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
rtands.com

CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Higher Grilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Air Quality
Bakersfield Now

Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield

Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
RIDGECREST, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bakersfield Californian

It's game on for new Dave & Buster's opening Monday

Patience has paid off for Bakersfield this year. After much discussion on social media (and actual construction), we welcomed our first Cracker Barrel and, come Monday, our own Dave & Buster's. This may have felt like a long time coming for a city that often feels like it just misses...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield

Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How much voter fraud has there actually been in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Only about one third of ballots that go out come back. That’s when county officials start looking for fraud, ensuring votes are properly cast. They do this by validating a voter’s signature. And while there may be concern voting by mail could lead to fraud, officials say cheating is very difficult. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Dat Krew Academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson, the members of Dat Kew Academy, and Dat Krew Academy founder Luther Gray as they dance in the studio and talk about the meanings of dance and life. Dat Krew Academy is a performing arts program that caters to troubled, at-risk, and inner-city youth.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

