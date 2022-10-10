ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 43

Slickwilly88
3d ago

I saw a homeless woman die on a sidewalk by my work. I called 911 and they came and brought her back to life, she was taken by an ambulance then later died at the hospital. Her brother came to my work and asked who called. I told him I did and he told me she had been missing for months and they couldn't find her. People are lost and without hope out there searching for it in drugs. Jesus is the answer to all these problems but we as a nation reject that truth.

Reply
14
Logical
3d ago

the majority of all homeless people like their situation as the government gives them money they get food and if they're lucky enough to get into a shelter they have a roof over their heads then they can go out and do their drugs I know numerous homeless people and that's what they're telling me.

Reply(5)
8
Guest
3d ago

RIP to all homeless that have died,, Lord hear our prayer for the homeless for this we ask in Jesus name

Reply(1)
10
Related
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea

Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Supervisors OK Behavioral Health Impact Fund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors today approved a policy to establish a new Behavioral Health Impact Fund, intended to award grants for services and infrastructure to expand behavioral health options in the region. The proposal for the fund was introduced by Chairman Nathan...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Todd Gloria
kusi.com

City of Del Mar receives $300 million of state money to move train tracks

DEL MAR (CNS) – California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins joined local, state and federal leaders Wednesday in Del Mar to discuss the $300 million state investment for the realignment of the LOSSAN rail corridor. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service —...
DEL MAR, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Downtown San Diego
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Meet Democrat San Diego City Council District 6 candidate Kent Lee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) San Diego City Council District 6 candidate Kent Lee is campaigning against Tommy Hough to replace Republican Councilmember Chris Cate, who is termed out. Both Lee and Hough are Democrats. District 6 covers Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Miramar, Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley and Rancho Penasquitos. Lee has lived...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Wall of Freedom Unveiling Ceremony in Solana Beach

SALONA BEACH (KUSI) -The Spirit of Liberty Foundation has installed “Wall of Freedom” which includes the American Flag with the flags of the six branches of our military services. The unveiling ceremony was Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location to showcase the...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy