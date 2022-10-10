ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Creative Greensboro Seeks Cast for ‘Nice White Parents 2016’

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the 2023 New Play Project winner, “Nice White Parents 2016,” by Tamara Kissane and directed by Todd Fisher. Parts are available for children and adults. First-round auditions will be in-person at 6 pm, Monday, November 7, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St.. Actors may also pre-record monologues and submit them online by 9 am, November 7. More information and submission instructions are available at www.creativegreensboro.com.
‘The Invisible Dragon’ Presented October 21-23

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, presents a children’s drama production “The Invisible Dragon” at 7 pm, October 21 and October 22, and 2 pm, October 23 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.CreativeGreensboro.com.
Summit Avenue and Yanceyville Street Lane Closures Begin October 17

Beginning Monday, October 17, sections of lanes will be closed at various times on Summit Avenue between Murrow Boulevard and Bessemer Avenue, and on Yanceyville Street between Fifth Avenue and E. Lindsay Street. Sections will be closed as needed to mill the existing road surface to prepare it for the final paving. Detours signs will be provided for the closed areas, which will be opened back up for traffic immediately after those areas are milled.
Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program Begins November 1

In response to ongoing concerns from neighbors, the Field Operations Department will begin enforcing the City’s Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program on November 1. A $25 fee may be issued to households who repeatedly leave trash or recycling containers in the street for more than 48 hours per week, creating a nuisance to the neighborhood.
