Beginning Monday, October 17, sections of lanes will be closed at various times on Summit Avenue between Murrow Boulevard and Bessemer Avenue, and on Yanceyville Street between Fifth Avenue and E. Lindsay Street. Sections will be closed as needed to mill the existing road surface to prepare it for the final paving. Detours signs will be provided for the closed areas, which will be opened back up for traffic immediately after those areas are milled.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO