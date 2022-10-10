ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Small wildfires put out as warm temperatures prolong fire season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several relatively small wildland fires were put out Monday as unseasonably warm temperatures dry out fuels and prolong the most intense part of fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, three relatively small fires were identified and contained on Monday, October...
GLENDALE, OR
kezi.com

PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS

Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
ROSEBURG, OR
uoregon.edu

Great Oregon ShakeOut is a chance to prep for the 'big one'

The University of Oregon is participating in the annual Great Oregon ShakeOut on Oct. 20 and is recommending that all students and employees take part in the earthquake safety drill at 2:20 p.m. The event is designed to promote earthquake preparedness, an important issue in a region that faces an...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
Springfield, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Springfield, OR
kcfmradio.com

Florence HIP Survey; Final Yard Debris Collection for the Year; LCC Breaks Ground on New Health Professions Building

The City of Florence is still seeking input on it Housing Implementation Plan. City Manager Erin Reynolds says the information gathered will help the city to decide how to adequately meet housing needs in the future. And it is not just for residents of the Florence City proper. Reynolds says that you have a stake in the planning if you are a commuter that works within the region or are planning to live or work in the City at some point.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River. EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Egan Warming Center
hereisoregon.com

Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival lands in Albany

Have you herd? Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival is on for 2022 with a new home and schedule. October 15-16, 2022 at the Linn County Expo in Albany, OR. You can expect the same fuzzy festival ewe know and love. Workshops: Workshops run three days (to include the 14th) and...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Smoky skies remain a problem for Oakridge residents

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Weeks after residents returned to Oakridge following an evacuation order for the Cedar Creek Fire, many are struggling to adjust to the poor air quality. Cody McCloud, an attendant at a Mobil gas station in the Oakridge area, said that dealing with the smoky skies has been the toughest part of his job.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Bald eagle to take flight after healing from shotgun wounds

EUGENE, Ore. -- A bald eagle wounded by a shotgun is getting ready to return to the air after a period of healing with the Cascade Raptor Center. The Cascade Raptor Center said they got a call from someone near Reedsport on September 22. The caller said they had rescued a seriously hurt bald eagle from a river, and raptor center staff brought the bird in for medical care right away. The female bald eagle was reportedly brought in with massive bleeding and a hole in her wing, and had to be isolated for five days due to an outbreak of bird flu.
REEDSPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
oregontoday.net

Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to bomb threat in downtown area

EUGENE, Ore. -- After threatening a bomb and waving around a realistic-looking bb gun, a man was arrested in downtown Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 11:47 a.m. on October 13 a man in a mask gave a city staff member in the 43 block of east Broadway Avenue a note that included a bomb threat. Police said the man, later identified as Immanuel Menelik Williams, 37, turned and walked away from the city staffer and was reportedly waving a gun near a convenience store. Police said multiple officers responded and arrested Williams as he was leaving a store.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy