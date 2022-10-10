Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Small wildfires put out as warm temperatures prolong fire season
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several relatively small wildland fires were put out Monday as unseasonably warm temperatures dry out fuels and prolong the most intense part of fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, three relatively small fires were identified and contained on Monday, October...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
uoregon.edu
Great Oregon ShakeOut is a chance to prep for the 'big one'
The University of Oregon is participating in the annual Great Oregon ShakeOut on Oct. 20 and is recommending that all students and employees take part in the earthquake safety drill at 2:20 p.m. The event is designed to promote earthquake preparedness, an important issue in a region that faces an...
kcfmradio.com
Florence HIP Survey; Final Yard Debris Collection for the Year; LCC Breaks Ground on New Health Professions Building
The City of Florence is still seeking input on it Housing Implementation Plan. City Manager Erin Reynolds says the information gathered will help the city to decide how to adequately meet housing needs in the future. And it is not just for residents of the Florence City proper. Reynolds says that you have a stake in the planning if you are a commuter that works within the region or are planning to live or work in the City at some point.
kezi.com
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River. EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival lands in Albany
Have you herd? Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival is on for 2022 with a new home and schedule. October 15-16, 2022 at the Linn County Expo in Albany, OR. You can expect the same fuzzy festival ewe know and love. Workshops: Workshops run three days (to include the 14th) and...
klcc.org
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
kezi.com
Smoky skies remain a problem for Oakridge residents
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Weeks after residents returned to Oakridge following an evacuation order for the Cedar Creek Fire, many are struggling to adjust to the poor air quality. Cody McCloud, an attendant at a Mobil gas station in the Oakridge area, said that dealing with the smoky skies has been the toughest part of his job.
kezi.com
Bald eagle to take flight after healing from shotgun wounds
EUGENE, Ore. -- A bald eagle wounded by a shotgun is getting ready to return to the air after a period of healing with the Cascade Raptor Center. The Cascade Raptor Center said they got a call from someone near Reedsport on September 22. The caller said they had rescued a seriously hurt bald eagle from a river, and raptor center staff brought the bird in for medical care right away. The female bald eagle was reportedly brought in with massive bleeding and a hole in her wing, and had to be isolated for five days due to an outbreak of bird flu.
klcc.org
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Andrew Shearer, Chief of Police, City of Springfield
A conversation with City of Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer. Shearer was appointed to the position in March of this year and brings more than 29 years of law enforcement experience to Springfield PD. We discuss his career, his goals in leading the department and the way policing is changing with the times.
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
kezi.com
Douglas County Commissioners pushing for full services at Roseburg VA hospital
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are adding a question to the November Ballot to gauge interest in returning full services to the Roseburg VA Hospital. In 2009, the US Department of Veterans Affairs elected to cut some key emergency and in-patient services at the facility. Since...
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to bomb threat in downtown area
EUGENE, Ore. -- After threatening a bomb and waving around a realistic-looking bb gun, a man was arrested in downtown Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 11:47 a.m. on October 13 a man in a mask gave a city staff member in the 43 block of east Broadway Avenue a note that included a bomb threat. Police said the man, later identified as Immanuel Menelik Williams, 37, turned and walked away from the city staffer and was reportedly waving a gun near a convenience store. Police said multiple officers responded and arrested Williams as he was leaving a store.
KTVZ
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
