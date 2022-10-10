EUGENE, Ore. -- A bald eagle wounded by a shotgun is getting ready to return to the air after a period of healing with the Cascade Raptor Center. The Cascade Raptor Center said they got a call from someone near Reedsport on September 22. The caller said they had rescued a seriously hurt bald eagle from a river, and raptor center staff brought the bird in for medical care right away. The female bald eagle was reportedly brought in with massive bleeding and a hole in her wing, and had to be isolated for five days due to an outbreak of bird flu.

