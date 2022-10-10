Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
tdalabamamag.com
The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup
The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok
If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
tdalabamamag.com
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban does not want Alabama’s Will Reichard focused on missed kicks, calls him an ‘assassin’
Alabama had not had a consistent placekicker in the Nick Saban era since Jeremy Shelley in 2012. Will Reichard, a senior, has brought that level of consistency to the Crimson Tide. He arrived in Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School. Reichard sustained a hip flexor injury in 2019, but he rebounded to have a perfect season in 2020. People gushed over the Crimson Tide’s explosive offense under Steve Sarkisian, but Reichard made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder against Georgia. He also made all 84 PAT attempts, assisting the Tide to a national championship.
tdalabamamag.com
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game
Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Tennessee isn’t messing around with alternate looks or orange pants this weekend. The Volunteers will wear their traditional home uniforms — white helmet with the Orange “T”, orange jerseys with the white numbers and white pants with orange stripes. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by...
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery From Alabama football Tuesday Practice ahead of Tennessee
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday ahead of its matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos are courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee
When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback?
Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback? https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/11/jalen-milroe-alabama-beat-tennessee-quarterback-starting/">. The hope for Alabama football fans versus Tennessee is having Bryce Young return as the starting quarterback. He did not play against Texas A&M because of a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Nick Saban told reporters the...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban has a much different tone about Tennessee this year than he normally does
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has a much different tone when talking about the Tennessee Vols than he did two years ago when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach. With previous head coaches, Saban always tried to talk Tennessee up a little. He’d talk about them “playing hard” or “building the program”.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
