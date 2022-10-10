ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup

The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
City
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok

If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban does not want Alabama’s Will Reichard focused on missed kicks, calls him an ‘assassin’

Alabama had not had a consistent placekicker in the Nick Saban era since Jeremy Shelley in 2012. Will Reichard, a senior, has brought that level of consistency to the Crimson Tide. He arrived in Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School. Reichard sustained a hip flexor injury in 2019, but he rebounded to have a perfect season in 2020. People gushed over the Crimson Tide’s explosive offense under Steve Sarkisian, but Reichard made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder against Georgia. He also made all 84 PAT attempts, assisting the Tide to a national championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama

Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game

Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cbs#Vols#Bryant Denny Stadium
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback?

Can Alabama beat Tennessee with Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback? https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/11/jalen-milroe-alabama-beat-tennessee-quarterback-starting/">. The hope for Alabama football fans versus Tennessee is having Bryce Young return as the starting quarterback. He did not play against Texas A&M because of a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Nick Saban told reporters the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy