theScore
Top 100 NHL players: 20-1
Leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, theScore is counting down the top-100 players in the game today, as voted on by our NHL editors. Injuries affecting players entering the season have been taken into consideration. 100-81 | 80-61 | 60-41 | 40-21 | 20-1 20. Jonathan Huberdeau,...
theScore
Blue Jackets' Laine out 3-4 weeks with elbow sprain
Columbus Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine will miss three-to-four weeks after spraining his elbow in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The injury occurred early in the second period when a forechecking Laine became tangled up with Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce. Laine's right arm appeared to be pinned against the boards at an awkward angle during the collision.
theScore
Sabres extend Samuelsson for 7 years, $30M
The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that they signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year extension that carries an average annual value of $4.29 million. Samuelsson tallied 10 points in 42 games with the Sabres last season. The 22-year-old has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. The long-term pact comes...
theScore
Zibanejad's big night powers Rangers past Lightning
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad helped the New York Rangers get the new season off to a winning start. Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning...
theScore
Tavares expects to play Leafs' season opener
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares expects to suit up in Wednesday's season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. "Feeling good. Tomorrow looks good. So, excited about that ... excited that I can be there right off the get-go," Tavares told TSN's Mark Masters. Tavares' status was in question after he...
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another
It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
theScore
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
theScore
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
The NHL season is only two games old - courtesy of a European back-to-back between the Predators and Sharks - but we've had weeks to bet on all 32 teams. The world's sharpest hockey bettors' opinions have shaped betting futures, particularly the regular-season point total markets. We can collate those...
theScore
NHL Thursday best bets: Dancing with the Devils
Devils (-139) @ Flyers (+115) The Flyers were an absolute disaster last campaign, winning more games than only the Canadiens. I don't see things going much better this time around. Philadelphia enters the season with one of the league's most flawed rosters. The Flyers finished 31st in goals scored in...
theScore
Predicting 2022-23 award winners, Stanley Cup champion
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, theScore's Kyle Cushman, Kayla Douglas, Mike Dickson, Josh Gold-Smith, John Matisz, Sean O'Leary, and Josh Wegman make their picks for the division champions, major award winners, and Stanley Cup Final. Atlantic Division. Editor Pick. Cushman Maple Leafs. Douglas Lightning. Dickson Panthers. Gold-Smith Lightning. Matisz...
theScore
NHL Wednesday best bets: Maple Leafs to beat up on Canadiens
Maple Leafs (-263) @ Canadiens (+210) This has the potential to be the night's most lopsided game. Last season, the Maple Leafs won the Grade A chance battle 66-33 against the Canadiens, and that was in a year the latter entered with the hopes of being competitive. That's clearly not...
theScore
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Will be ready for regular season
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular-season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.
theScore
Verlander yanked early after getting shelled by Mariners
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits across four innings in one of the worst playoff starts of his career in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Verlander's six earned runs tied a career high for a postseason start, the...
theScore
'Always building': How Alex Tuch became a keystone in the Sabres' return to relevancy
Alex Tuch repeats the question to give himself a second to think. "On the team …" he says slowly through a toothy grin, "who are the characters?" Tuch leans back in a plastic chair inside the Buffalo Sabres' meal room at KeyBank Center. It's 8:30 a.m. on a practice day in late September. On a table sits a steamy cup of coffee - black - and a clipboard holding a half-solved USA Today crossword.
Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule
Eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs and will attempt to settle the respective American League Division Series and National League Division Series this weekend, highlighting a baseball-driven sports slate.
NFL・
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?Houston’s Roster for the ALDSSeattle’s Roster for the ALDS. This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season. That being said,...
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: Phillies to start strong in Atlanta
We had a very good day on the diamond Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers came through on the run line (+100) and Yordan Alvarez soared past the over on 1.5 total bases (+110). We'll look to build on a strong start to the playoffs with two more plays for a small Wednesday slate.
MLB・
theScore
Correa excited for shift ban: I want to 'be a shortstop once again'
Wherever Carlos Correa is playing next year, the former Platinum Glove winner is excited to feature in more highlight reels once MLB limits the shift. "I get to cover more ground. I get to make the nice plays that they show on Sportscenters and in the top plays and all that, so I'm really excited about that," the soon-to-be free agent said of next year's shift ban during an appearance on TBS. "The shift works, but I want to be an athlete also."
MLB・
