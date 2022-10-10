Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Yankees leave 3 impact players off the ALDS roster
The New York Yankees‘ roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians has a few surprises. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, relief pitcher Miguel Castro, and outfielder Tim Locastro all made it. Since the roster size is 26, their presence means the Yankees have to leave behind some...
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Angels News: Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
The Angels should be seeing a lot of him over the next decade.
MLB・
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks
Previously a first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012, Bruce Irvin could be called upon to provide some extra punch rushing off the edge in the team's hybrid 3-4 defense as early as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
MLB・
