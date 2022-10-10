Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Center One shares Cybersecurity tips with kids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Young children are using the internet, so cyber security literacy is needed at a very young age. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, so Center One’s cyber security class spoke to fifth graders at Meriweather Lewis elementary school about how they can be smart while using the internet.
cbs19news
Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
cbs19news
Martha's Market returns for 29th year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
cbs19news
Committee to consider Meriwether Lewis Elementary name prepares for first meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Community Advisory Committee selected to review the name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will hold its first meeting next week. This meeting, which will take place virtually, will be held on Oct. 18. Twelve school and community members have been picked to serve...
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
cbs19news
Schools in Albemarle, Nelson recognized for environmental awareness efforts
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Two area schools are among those that have been recognized for efforts to increase environmental awareness among their students. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program for the Commonwealth. According to a release, it aims...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cbs19news
Expanding child literacy program into Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A children's literacy program is now expanding into Greene County. According to a release, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program, will be debuting in Greene on Oct. 24. There will be an event that afternoon at the Greene County Library...
cbs19news
Executive director of PCOB resigns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
WHSV
Wait list for Section 8 housing reopens in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list reopened Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Staunton. The Staunton Housing and Redevelopment Authority said in just the first hour and a half, almost 200 people came and got applications. By around 10:30 a.m., things had slowed down. Section...
cbs19news
CHS senior wins state gold tournament
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Preston Burton, a Charlottesville High School senior, brought home the school's first-ever state title in golf. He won the Virginia High School League Class 3 golf tournament in Richmond. The CHS Golf Team finished fourth overall. Burton and Coach Joshua O’Grady agreed that he got...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
cbs19news
Banning books controversy in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book-banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at a meeting on Monday night. Earlier this fall, the board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem "sexually-explicit" material from the high school library. This comes...
cbs19news
City to begin collecting loose leaves
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
cbs19news
Parents say school board violated policy
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
cbs19news
Trick-or-Treat on the Lawn returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Children will once again get to go trick-or-treating on the University of Virginia Lawn. The popular event has been canceled for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is coming back this year, set to start at 5 p.m. on...
theflucobeat.com
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
