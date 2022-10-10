Little Italy festivities celebrate Columbus Day and Italian Heritage Month

New Yorkers looking to dance, dine, and celebrate Columbus Day made their way to Arthur Avenue on Monday afternoon.

David Greco, owner of Mike’s Deli in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, was ecstatic to see so many people in the Little Italy neighborhood celebrating.

“To the Italian Americans, this is a very important day to us,” said Greco. “…People are recognizing that it’s a holiday for us and it still is.”

October is also Italian Heritage Month, and Greco says that customers came from as far as Long Island just for a taste of Italian cuisine – especially his sandwiches – to regain their connection with their Italian roots.

A statue of Christopher Columbus stands tall at one end of Arthur Avenue, and one resident sees it at a point of pride.

“This is the most Italian part of New York City,” said John Mariani, author and local resident.