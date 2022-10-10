ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Little Italy festivities celebrate Columbus Day and Italian Heritage Month

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ljv8B_0iTnMdRS00

New Yorkers looking to dance, dine, and celebrate Columbus Day made their way to Arthur Avenue on Monday afternoon.

David Greco, owner of Mike’s Deli in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, was ecstatic to see so many people in the Little Italy neighborhood celebrating.

“To the Italian Americans, this is a very important day to us,” said Greco. “…People are recognizing that it’s a holiday for us and it still is.”

October is also Italian Heritage Month, and Greco says that customers came from as far as Long Island just for a taste of Italian cuisine – especially his sandwiches – to regain their connection with their Italian roots.

A statue of Christopher Columbus stands tall at one end of Arthur Avenue, and one resident sees it at a point of pride.

“This is the most Italian part of New York City,” said John Mariani, author and local resident.

Comments / 1

Related
bkreader.com

Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nhsbearsden.com

Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around

When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan

Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
ijustwanttoeat.com

Chili, Chinese restaurant in NYC

Chili vs Cafe China seems to have been a story for some time, people confusing sometimes the two places. In fact, Chili is located where Cafe China used to be before deciding in 2021 to move two blocks away to a bigger location. Soon after, several former employees opened Chili and there has been a bit of a dispute as Cafe China accused Chili to copy their menu. I admit that when I saw the menu at Chili, I saw few similar items like the tea smoked duck, that made me think that it was owned by the same people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
anash.org

Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport

Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Local Life#Little Italy#Localevent#Festival#Italian Americans#Italian Cuisine#New Yorkers
NBC New York

Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food

A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America

NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC

Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Katie Cherrix

Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars

Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy