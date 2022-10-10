Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Incident cleared on Mullan Road in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The incident has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Missoula County sent out an alert warning drivers eastbound traffic on Mullan Road is being turned around. Westbound Mullan traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. An incident occurred involving a vehicle and motorcyclist...
NBCMontana
City of Missoula to swear in new Ward 2 representative
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula swore in Sierra Farmer as the Ward 2 representative on Wednesday. The city council appointed Farmer after former Ward 2 representative Jordan Hess was appointed to serve as mayor, following John Engen's death. Farmer's term began Wednesday morning, after she took the...
NBCMontana
Authorized Camping Site in Missoula to close for winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials announced plans to shut down the city's Authorized Camping Site in a meeting on Wednesday. The area on Clark Fork Lane offers shelter for 60 people experiencing homelessness. City officials said funding is running out and there isn't enough staff to safely run the...
NBCMontana
Ravalli Co. authorities seek information about speeding motorcycle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office wants information that will help identify a reckless motorcyclist. Officials attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle in the Stevensville area Tuesday night. Missoula County notified Ravalli County Dispatch that a blue motorcycle was heading into the area on Highway 93...
NBCMontana
Public comment open for Smith River stream bank stabilization project
MISSOULA, Mont. — Public comment is open for the second time on the Smith River's stream bank stabilization project. The project addresses fixing up an eroded portion of bank downstream of a secondary boat launch at Camp Baker. Items like boulders, gravel, willows and more would be added to...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information for investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are looking to identify a person regarding an investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
NBCMontana
Tranel, Zinke address inflation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel held a press briefing Wednesday in Missoula to present her new plan to address inflation. Tranel joined several supporters outside the Missoula Senior Center, where she unveiled her four-point affordability plan to help working-class families. Tranel said her plan is...
NBCMontana
VA opens telehealth access sites at MSU, UM campuses
MISSOULA, MT — The University of Montana in Missoula and the Montana State University in Bozeman is now home to two new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS, sites for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The ATLAS sites provide Veterans enrolled in VA care through the...
NBCMontana
Bear captured outside Missoula apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents in an apartment building on South Russell Street got a bear surprise on Monday that stirred up views and reactions on our social media platforms. A bear was spotted lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of the complex and sitting in the grass.
NBCMontana
Repairs to Missoula's Orange St. underpass sidewalk begin Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Maintenance Division will close one side of the Orange Street underpass sidewalk for repairs beginning this Thursday. The west side of the sidewalk will be closed this Thursday until Oct. 24, while the east sidewalk will remain open. Crews will move to the...
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
How Much Has Missoula, Montana Changed Since the 1980s?
I was born and raised in Great Falls. And when I was 21 I moved to Missoula. I told my folks that I was going to give college a try. So I enrolled at the University Of Montana. For three weeks. To say that my study habits weren't very good...
NBCMontana
Stevensville man admits to charges in drug trafficking case
MISSOULA, MT — A Stevensville man admitted to multiple charges after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle during a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making materials and equipment when searching his Montana property, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. Andrew Kyle Whittecar, 37,...
NBCMontana
Prescribed burn continues west of St. Regis
MISSOULA, Mont. — A prescribed burn will continue on the Superior Ranger District in the Lolo National Forest. Depending on favorable weather conditions, the burning will occur in two burn units located three miles west of St. Regis on Boyd Mountain. Crews will ignite up to 31 acres by...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Missoula winery hosts volunteer grape harvest
MISSOULA, Mont. — For nearly 20 years, Ten Spoon Winery & Vineyard in Missoula has been hosting a community volunteer grape harvest that draws people from all over Montana. “We live over in Heron, MT so we load up the camper and come over here for a couple of days and help out with harvest” said Dennis & Cherry Clark, grape harvest volunteers.
NBCMontana
National Fire Prevention Week aims to raise awareness nationwide
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire departments across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. Officials remind everyone to check their smoke detectors, change the batteries, keep a fire extinguisher inside and know how to operate it using the acronym PASS: Pull the pin, Aim low, Squeeze the lever slowly and Sweep the nozzle side to side.
NBCMontana
Tuesday marks last day for regular voter registration
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tuesday is the last day for regular voter registration for the 2022 midterm elections. Election Day is less than a month away on Nov. 8, and several key positions are on the ballot, including two U.S. House of Representatives seats along with State House and Senate.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
